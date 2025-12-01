How Lane Kiffin Could Still Get Huge Bonus if Ole Miss Wins National Title
Lane Kiffin jumping from Ole Miss to LSU is the biggest story in college football as the playoff nears and the well-traveled and accomplished coach will be introduced in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. There's elation for LSU and raw feelings of abandonment among the Rebels' fanbase as they ready for the 12-team tournament.
Kiffin's deal to coach the Tigers is for seven years and will pay him $91 million. This makes him the second-highest paid coach in the sport behind Georgia's Kirby Smart—with an escalator included that will bump his pay to top of the industry should he capture a national championship. It also includes a buyout clause that states Kiffin will be paid out at 80% of his remaining salary if he is fired without cause.
Perhaps the most intriguing nugget, shared by Wilson Alexander of the Baton Rouge Advocate, is that Kiffin has good reason to root for the team he just departed to advance deep into the College Football Playoff.
Even though he left Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff, Kiffin can continue to earn incentives through its postseason run. LSU agreed to pay him what he “would have been entitled to receive” if he had stayed at Ole Miss during the CFP, including $150,000 if the Rebels play in the first round as expected or up to $1 million if they win the national championship.
Kiffin expressed a desire to continue coaching Ole Miss even after his decision to leave but that request was "denied" by Rebels athletic director Keith Carter. That would be have been an unusual situation but then again this process has been unique every step of the way. So it makes sense that Kiffin stands to be paid by his new school if his old school does well.
After winning the Egg Bowl, Ole Miss is expected to hear its name when the full College Football Playoff bracket is announced next Sunday. They'll have a harder road without one of the best offensive minds in the sport but he'll still reportedly be a part of it from afar. Sort of.