Lane Kiffin LSU Contract Details: New Massive 'Escalator' and Buyout Clause Revealed

The 50-year-old is making a pretty penny in Baton Rouge.

Mike Kadlick

Lane Kiffin is headed to LSU.
Lane Kiffin is headed to LSU. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Lane Kiffin is officially an LSU Tiger after what felt like an endless saga this past weekend.

The 50-year-old accepted the school’s head coaching job on Sunday afternoon and was almost immediately put on a private jet—alongside a handful of assistants—to Baton Rouge.

While an initial report from ESPN’s Pete Thamelindicated that Kiffin would be making $12 million annually over seven years, new details—including a massive escalator and a significant buyout clause—have been revealed via NOLA.com’s Wilson Alexander, who has obtained a copy of Kiffin’s terms sheet.

Here’s a closer look at what Kiffin will be making as the Tigers’ coach.

Lane Kiffin LSU Contract Details

Lane Kiffin
Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kiffin has now officially signed his new deal with LSU and according to Alexander, it’s a seven-year, $91 million contract that will pay him $13 million annually. This makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football behind only Georgia’s Kirby Smart. It’s also a significant raise compared to the $9 million he made at Ole Miss this past season.

Additionally, according to the terms sheet, Kiffin’s deal includes an automatic escalator that would make him the highest-paid coach in the country should he lead LSU to a national title.

Not a bad gig.

Lane Kiffin Buyout: How Much Would LSU Owe Him If Fired?

Lane Kiffin
Kiffin officially accepted the LSU coaching job on Sunday afternoon. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Should things go south for Kiffin during his time with the Tigers, his new contract also includes a significant buyout clause.

According to Alexander, via the terms sheet, LSU would owe Kiffin 80% of his remaining salary should he be fired without cause. This would be paid out, “in monthly installments through the remainder of the deal,” and “does not include any mitigation or offset clause should Kiffin then get another job.”

Long story short? It pays to be Lane.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

