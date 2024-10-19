USC's Ja'Kobi Lane Grabs Contender for Best Catch of 2024 College Football Season
USC Trojans sophomore receiver Ja'Kobi Lane made a catch Saturday afternoon that will be played on his career highlight reel for the rest of time.
Midway through the second quarter of USC's Big Ten battle against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium, Trojans quarterback Miller Moss lobbed up a pass for Lane in the end zone on a second-and-3 from the 15-yard line.
Lane, battling through tight coverage from Maryland defensive back Perry Fisher, spotted the ball and simultaneously caught it with the fingertips on his left hand as he spun through the air. Somehow, someway, he completed the catch for the touchdown.
Unbelievable.
Lane, one of Moss's favorite targets in the Trojans' passing game, entered Saturday with a team-high 23 catches for 252 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He notched three catches for 38 yards and a score in the first half against Maryland, as USC entered the break with a 21–7 lead.
The college football world crowned Lane's stellar 15-yard touchdown grab as one of the best—if not the best—this season:
If USC can hold on and beat Maryland on the road, the Trojans will head back home to Southern California next week to host Rutgers in another Big Ten collision.