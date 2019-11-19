Despite the rumors about his future at Michigan State, coach Mark Dantonio says he plans to return to the program next season.

"I can't predict the future," he said at a press conference on Tuesday. "My intentions are to be the head football coach here. I've always said I live in the present. I've always said that. There are certain things that you have control of, and certain things you don't have control of. I can't control everything, but my intentions are there, yes, absolutely."

Dantonio has been scrutinized after the Spartans, who opened the season ranked No. 18, have lost five straight games to fall to a 4-6 record. Their latest blow came last weekend when rival Michigan beat them 44-10.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Michigan State needs to win its final two games of the season to become bowl eligible. It will play Rutgers this weekend before hosting Maryland in the final week of the regular season.

Dantonio, 63, is in his 13th season with the program and has led the Spartans to three Big Ten titles since taking over in 2007. This season, he passed Danny Dougherty as Michigan State's all-time winningest coach and has an overall record of 111-57.

He is set to receive a $4.3 million bonus if he is still Michigan State's coach by Jan. 15, 2020.