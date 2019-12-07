Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a matchup you can’t help but think about through much of the college football season. Who will play in and win the SEC Championship Game? This year Georgia will face LSU in Atlanta with the winner headed to the College Football Playoff. Everything is on the line.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Dec. 7

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Something’s gotta give. The Bulldogs (11-1) led the SEC in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and pass efficiency defense. However, LSU (12-0) is an entirely different animal, especially with Heisman front-runner Joe Burrow at quarterback. The Tigers lead the SEC in total offense and scoring offense, and Burrow has set the league’s single-season passing yardage record.

Plenty of attention has been placed on the health of Georgia running back D’Andre Swift for the big game. Swift left last Saturday’s game with a left shoulder injury in the third quarter and didn't return. While Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that Swift should be fine for the championship game, he said on Monday that the team was “hopeful” he’d be able to play. The team's leading receiver in yardage and touchdowns, George Pickens, will miss the first half of the SEC Championship game after being ejected in the third quarter of the Georgia Tech matchup last weekend for throwing punches.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Having time to finally break down Georgia with his coaches, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday that he’s thoroughly impressed with the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball, believing it is the best offensive and defensive lines the Tigers have seen all year. Orgeron made it clear he’s aware that Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the last four games, but isn’t reading too much into that stat.

The last time LSU was in the championship game came in 2011 in a 42-11 win over Georgia. The Bulldogs have been in the game the last three seasons and won the championship in 2017 vs. Auburn.