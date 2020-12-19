Oregon Hands No. 13 USC First Loss to Win Pac-12 Championship

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Oregon Upsets No. 13 USC for Second Straight Pac-12 Championship

Author:
Publish date:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes in his unusual Oregon debut, Jamal Hill made an interception with 2:47 to play, and the Ducks won their second straight Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over No. 13 Southern California in the championship game Friday night.

Tyler Shough also threw two touchdown passes for the Ducks (4-2), who didn’t win the North Division, yet still claimed the Pac-12′s New Year’s Six bowl berth with their only victory in the past month.

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) and Oregon Ducks linebacker MJ Cunningham

Oregon had a 31-17 lead with less than 10 minutes to play, but Bru McCoy caught a TD pass on fourth down for the Trojans (5-1) before they got the ball back with 4:43 left. USC reached midfield in search of a fourth-quarter comeback win for the fourth time in its six-game season, but Kedon Slovis threw the first fourth-quarter interception of his career.

Hill made an acrobatic play to hang on to the poorly thrown ball, and Oregon’s offense ran all but 23 seconds off the clock. USC reached the Oregon 49, but the Ducks’ pass rush prevented Slovis from getting off a Hail Mary.

The Ducks stunned almost everybody in the mostly empty Coliseum by replacing Shough occasionally with Brown, a senior graduate transfer from Boston College who hadn’t recorded any statistics for Oregon this season. Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead substituted Brown at various points in various drives throughout the game, and Brown made a series of big plays.

Brown’s first throw for the Ducks was a TD pass to Jaylon Redd on Oregon’s opening drive. He threw another scoring pass to Travis Dye in the third quarter, finishing 3 of 4 for 17 yards.

Hunter Kampmoyer and DJ Johnson also caught TD passes for the Ducks, who got into the title game after consecutive losses only because Washington had to drop out Monday due to coronavirus problems in the program.

Oregon seized the opportunity to continue its domination of the Trojans on the way to the school’s sixth Pac-12 championship in 12 years, including two straight under coach Mario Cristobal. The North Division has won nine of the 10 editions of this title game, including a record four by Oregon.

Slovis passed for 320 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for the Trojans, whose perfect season ended with their fourth loss in their last five meetings with Oregon.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oregon Ducks running back Travis Dye (26) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) and Oregon Ducks linebacker MJ Cunningham
College Football

Oregon Hands No. 13 USC First Loss to Win Pac-12 Championship

Oregon seized the opportunity to continue its domination of the Trojans on the way to the school’s sixth Pac-12 championship in 12 years.

ball state-buffalo
College Football

Ball State Pulls Off Upset Over Buffalo in MAC Title Game

Ball State scored 28 points in the second quarter and hung on to win its sixth MAC championship in program history.

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

kershaw world series
Play
Sportsperson

Chiefs, Dodgers Among Nominees for SI's Team of the Year Award

The all-new SI Awards will honor some of the best athletes in the world when it announces the winners on Dec. 19th.

ohio-state-logo
Play
College

Ohio State Tallies Hundreds More Instances of Sexual Abuse by Doctor

Over 2,000 instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss have been found by Ohio State.

keyontae-johnson-florida-health-update
College Basketball

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Thanks Fans for Prayers in Heartfelt Message

Johnson said in a video on social media: "Write your own story, God said my work here ain't done."

Dec 17, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second half at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

Hawks' Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault, Attorney Calls Case 'Meritless'

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend are being sued for allegedly pushing a woman in a parking garage and causing her "permanent disability."

Boxing-250
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

SI Boxing Podcast With Chris Mannix: Canelo-GGG Weekend (sort of)

What are the chances we see Canelo-GGG III in 2021? Later, Eddie Hearn joins Mannix to discuss Joshua's performance, negotiations for Josua-Tyson Fury and more.