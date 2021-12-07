Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Jake Taylor, Sooners Commit, Sticks with Oklahoma After Lincoln Riley Departure

Author:

Despite Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC, four-star offensive tackle Jake Taylor recently announced on social media that he remains committed to the Sooners.

Taylor, a member of the Bishop Gorman football team in Las Vegas, recently celebrated his birthday on Dec. 2, telling Sooners assistant coach DeMarco Murray during a dinner that he is “still and always will be 100% committed to the University of Oklahoma.”

Recently, Taylor further elaborated on his decision to stay committed to Oklahoma, telling 247Sports that he never wanted to commit to a coach in his recruiting process.

“We made it clear from the start that I wouldn't be committing anywhere just because of coaches,” Taylor said. “Granted, the coaches were a big aspect of why I committed to Oklahoma but it wasn't the biggest reason. It sucks, yeah, but I committed where I felt at home. That doesn't change with a new coach and the Sooner fans are making it very clear that I'm welcomed with arms wide open, too.”

Per 247Sports, Taylor—the No. 4 overall prospect in Nevada for the '22 class—declined to meet with Riley after he accepted the Trojans' job while also declining an official visit to USC. Taylor committed to Oklahoma on July 7 over offers from Alabama and Notre Dame. 

He led Bishop Gorman to the Nevada state championship this season and plans to attend the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu in January. 

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

