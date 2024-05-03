Alabama Basketball's Mark Sears Invited to NBA Combine
The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team is nearing the finalization of its 2024 basketball roster after spending time in the transfer portal accumulating talent. One of the biggest shoes left to drop in the Alabama offseason is what path guard Mark Sears will take.
Sears officially entered his name into the NBA Draft pool in April but made it clear he was maintaining his college eligibility if he wasn't happy with the feedback he received from NBA Scouts during the pre-draft process.
On Friday the NBA announced Mark Sears is one of 78 prospects invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago. The combine will be held May 12-19 and serves as a great chance for players to show off their skills against the rest of the draft class.
Players will be measured and take medical tests, they'll hold interviews with each team, be put through shooting drills and then be slit up for games of five-on-five action. The players will be asked to show off their vertical jump, bench press, three-quarter court sprint and lane agility, while they'll be measured for their height with and without shoes, wingspan, weight, standing reach, body fat, hand size and hand width.
Other SEC players invited to to combine include Arkansas' Trevon Brazile, Kentucky's Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard and Justin Edwards and Tennessee's Dalton Knecht.
Alabama's Jarin Stevenson was not invited, despite entering his name into the NBA draft pool earlier in the week.