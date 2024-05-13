Alabama Basketball Receives Its Slate of 2025 SEC Opponents
The Alabama basketball program is currently enjoying the afterglow on a season that saw the Crimson Tide make program history by qualifying for the Final Four. Head coach Nate Oats and his staff have been hard at work rebuilding the roster and creating a difficult non-conference schedule.
On Monday the Southeastern Conference announced opponents for all 16 schools for the upcoming basketball season. The conference is welcoming Texas and Oklahoma into the league for the first time but decided to keep the conference schedule at 18 games.
Alabama will play a home-and-home series with Auburn, Mississippi State and Kentucky next season but will only face the remaining 12 schools just once.
Alabama's 2024 SEC Opponents
Home:
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Oklahoma
Vanderbilt
Road:
Arkansas
Auburn
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M
The Crimson Tide finished in a four-way tie for second place last season with a 13-5 record. Oats has led Alabama to two SEC regular season titles in his five years on the job and has weaved a roster built to contend again.
SEC play will start on January 4, 2025 and the season will conclude on March 8 with the conference tournament kicking off in Nashville the following week. Specific dates and times for the schedule will be released at a later date.