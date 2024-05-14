Mark Sears at the Combine and College Football Kickoffs on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by covering a little bit of basketball, a thought on EA Sports and end with Alabama football as the week rolls on.
The show opens on the hardwood as Mark Sears' challenging NBA Combine continued on Tuesday. Sears measured poorly on Monday and was unable to overcome that on Tuesday due to an injury keeping him out of the live scrimmage portion of the combine. Is there enough time for Sears to impress organizations before he has to decide his basketball future?
A former Alabama found his new home and will come back to Tuscaloosa for a game next season. How will the Crimson Tide faithful receive Mohamed Wague next year when he's wearing an Oklahoma uniform?
We shift gears into the new EA Sports College Football 25 video game as the price points were revealed. What exactly are you getting for $150? Can the game be worth that much?
Finally, we dive into real football as Alabama had two of its regular season games assigned a kickoff time. Why is the 6 p.m. CT kick against Western Kentucky perfect for both the Alabama program and the fan base? Is the Crimson Tide's 11 a.m. start time at Wisconsin a blessing in disguise?
