Alabama Newcomers, EA Sports Payouts and Super Regionals on The Joe Gaither Show
The Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" covers a number of different topics as we prepare for a Memorial Day weekend.
Let's open the show with Alabama tennis star Filip Planinsek making program history. Planinsek qualified for the NCAA Tournament finals after defeating four ranked opponents in a row.
The program moves back into yesterday's conversation as we discuss the NCAA Lawsuits that are currently being settled. Will you stop watching college athletics now that they're allowed to be paid by the universities?
Alabama football and basketball welcome newcomers to campus as the Summer I semester gets started on Tuesday. Who are some of the names that are moving in?
We dive into another interesting detail that's come out around EA Sports College Football 25. How much money did Alabama get paid for its logos and trademark to be involved in the game? Who were some of the surpirse Tier 1 schools?
Lastly we end with the NCAA Super Regionals as Alabama looks to upset the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville this weekend. Did the Crimson Tide find the fix in the batters box during the Regional round? Did head coach Patrick Murphy instill the perfect mindset for the team this weekend by embracing the underdog role?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.