Keelon Russell's Big Week at Elite 11 and a Huge Alabama Recruiting Weekend
What a Thursday it was on "The Joe Gaither Show" as Alabama quarterback commit Keelon Russell was announced the winner of the Elite 11 Finals AFTER we concluded our program. Regardless, the show starts with Russell as his first two days were in the books and reports of a strong third day were available to chat about.
What did we see from the Duncanville signal-caller out in California this week? How much can translate to actual football without pads and live defense?
The program then transitions into the fourth and final recruiting weekend of the summer as Alabama is emptying its gas tank by bringing in a number of high-profile targets. Who are some of the biggest names and what would it mean for the Crimson Tide to add any of the 5-stars into its Class of 2025?
The show compliments the Alabama football creative staff as the photoshoots with the current players look a little bit different this year before turning our attention to basketball.
We piggyback off of two BamaCentral "Just a Minute" topics to talk about the next Alabama basketball player to win an NBA Championship. All the Alabama players in the NBA are currently on struggling franchises, making our selection a bit challenging. Then we finish the show with the rumors of an expanded NCAA Tournament.
