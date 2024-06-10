Bama Central

ASWA Names 2024 Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball Award Winners

Bob Jones’ Booth, Daphne’s Moten win annual honors at the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet

Christopher Walsh

Clark Jinks of Alfa Insurance presents Braden Booth the 2024 Mr. Baseball Award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Clark Jinks of Alfa Insurance presents Braden Booth the 2024 Mr. Baseball Award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. / Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Daphne High School's Vic Moten and Bob Jones’ Braden Booth, after spectacular seasons, have won the state’s top softball and baseball awards.

Booth was named Mr. Baseball and Moten was named Miss Softball, the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced Sunday at its annual convention.

Sumiton Christian’s Yancey Young won the annual Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.

The Smothers Award is named for the late Jimmy Smothers, a longtime sports editor of the Gadsden Times, and goes to a high school athlete who overcame adversity and starred in their sport.

Booth is a senior who has signed with Mississippi State. Moten is a junior and is the fourth underclassman to win Miss Softball.

Booth led the Patriots to the Class 7A championship this spring. On the mound, he was 13-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings. At the plate, he hit .429 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in 51 games. Booth scored 57 times and had .554 on-base and .779 slugging percentages.

Moten threw 22 shutouts, including 17 no-hitters and two perfect games, compiling a 35-4 pitching record with an 0.46 ERA. Batters hit .079 with 463 strikeouts off her in 212 1/3 innings. With a bat, Moten knocked in 43 runs and scored 63 times in 51 games, hitting .407 with 15 home runs. She posted .524 on-base and .800 slugging percentages.

The previous underclassmen to win Miss Softball were: Kenleigh Cahalan (2022), Madi Moore (2014) and Anna Thompson (2004).

Young, diagnosed with a tumor behind his heart last year, remained a part of Sumiton Christian’s Class 1A baseball championship team. He went through chemotherapy, including a session the week of the state semifinals, and was taking 16 pills a day during the playoffs.

He played in just 14 games and had 33 plate appearances this season, but his finale was memorable. In Sumiton’s championship-sealing win, Young was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

MISS SOFTBALL: Vic Moten, Daphne High School

MR. BASEBALL: Braden Booth, Bob Jones

Super All-State

(Top 10 players regardless of classification)

Softball

Vic Moten, Daphne

Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville

Morgan Stiles, Athens*

Ava Hodo, Orange Beach

Missy Odom, Jasper

Reese Cauley, Opp

Mya Holt, Wetumpka*

Braya Hodges, Houston Academy

Natalie Cole, Wicksburg

Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City

 

Baseball

Braden Booth, Bob Jones

Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Jackson Sanders, Valley

Zack Johnson, Bob Jones

JoJo Williamson, Hartselle

Christian Chatterton, Brooks

Andrew Allen, Alexandria

Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.*

John Stowers, St. Paul's

Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian

*--Two-time Super All-State players.

 

ALL-TIME MISS SOFTBALL WINNERS

2024: Vic Moten, Daphne

2023: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope

2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long

2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley

2017: Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville

2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry

2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker

2014: Madi Moore, Winfield

2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan

2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan

2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah

2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown

2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider

2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown

2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills

2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker

2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom

2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah

2024 Miss Softball Award presentation
Vic Moten, who is committed to playing at Alabama, receives the 2024 Miss Softball Award from Clark Jinks of Alfa Insurance. / Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

 

ALL-TIME MR. BASEBALL WINNERS

2024: Braden Booth, Bob Jones

2023: Hayes Harrison, Oxford

2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville

2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright

2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic

2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy

2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s

2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur

2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman

2015: Brax Garrett, Florence

2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore

2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman

2012: Mikey White, Spain Park

2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville

2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope

2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle

2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff

2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

2006: Del Howell, American Christian

2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.

2004: Patrick White, Daphne

2003: Joey Doan, Baker

2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott

2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden

2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long

1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford

 

JIMMY SMOTHERS COURAGE AWARD

2024: Yancey Young, Sumiton Christian (baseball)

2023: Alex Haddock-Thomas, Deshler (baseball)

2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (basketball, soccer)

2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, basketball, volleyball)

2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (football)

2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)

2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)

2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)

2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)

2024 Jimmy Smother Courage Award presentation by the Alabama Sports Writers Association
Yancey Young of Sumiton Christian is presented the 2024 Jimmy Smother Courage Award from Clark Jinks of Alfa Insurance. / Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

2024 Alabama High School Baseball All-State Teams

2024 Alabama High School Softball All-State Teams

Published
Christopher Walsh

CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/ASWA