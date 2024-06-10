ASWA Names 2024 Mr. Baseball, Miss Softball Award Winners
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Daphne High School's Vic Moten and Bob Jones’ Braden Booth, after spectacular seasons, have won the state’s top softball and baseball awards.
Booth was named Mr. Baseball and Moten was named Miss Softball, the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced Sunday at its annual convention.
Sumiton Christian’s Yancey Young won the annual Jimmy Smothers Courage Award.
The Smothers Award is named for the late Jimmy Smothers, a longtime sports editor of the Gadsden Times, and goes to a high school athlete who overcame adversity and starred in their sport.
Booth is a senior who has signed with Mississippi State. Moten is a junior and is the fourth underclassman to win Miss Softball.
Booth led the Patriots to the Class 7A championship this spring. On the mound, he was 13-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings. At the plate, he hit .429 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in 51 games. Booth scored 57 times and had .554 on-base and .779 slugging percentages.
Moten threw 22 shutouts, including 17 no-hitters and two perfect games, compiling a 35-4 pitching record with an 0.46 ERA. Batters hit .079 with 463 strikeouts off her in 212 1/3 innings. With a bat, Moten knocked in 43 runs and scored 63 times in 51 games, hitting .407 with 15 home runs. She posted .524 on-base and .800 slugging percentages.
The previous underclassmen to win Miss Softball were: Kenleigh Cahalan (2022), Madi Moore (2014) and Anna Thompson (2004).
Young, diagnosed with a tumor behind his heart last year, remained a part of Sumiton Christian’s Class 1A baseball championship team. He went through chemotherapy, including a session the week of the state semifinals, and was taking 16 pills a day during the playoffs.
He played in just 14 games and had 33 plate appearances this season, but his finale was memorable. In Sumiton’s championship-sealing win, Young was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
MISS SOFTBALL: Vic Moten, Daphne High School
MR. BASEBALL: Braden Booth, Bob Jones
Super All-State
(Top 10 players regardless of classification)
Softball
Vic Moten, Daphne
Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville
Morgan Stiles, Athens*
Ava Hodo, Orange Beach
Missy Odom, Jasper
Reese Cauley, Opp
Mya Holt, Wetumpka*
Braya Hodges, Houston Academy
Natalie Cole, Wicksburg
Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City
Baseball
Braden Booth, Bob Jones
Jackson Henderson, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Jackson Sanders, Valley
Zack Johnson, Bob Jones
JoJo Williamson, Hartselle
Christian Chatterton, Brooks
Andrew Allen, Alexandria
Miles Edwards, Lauderdale Co.*
John Stowers, St. Paul's
Landon Shumate, Sumiton Christian
*--Two-time Super All-State players.
ALL-TIME MISS SOFTBALL WINNERS
2024: Vic Moten, Daphne
2023: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope
2022: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Libby Baker, G.W. Long
2018: Leanna Johnson, Brantley
2017: Annie Willis, Westminster-Huntsville
2016: Ashlee Swindle, Curry
2015: Lacey Sumerlin, Baker
2014: Madi Moore, Winfield
2013: Kasey Cooper, Dothan
2012: Haylie McCleney, Mortimer Jordan
2011: Shelby Holley, Pisgah
2010: Leigh Streetman, Hueytown
2009: Hilary Phillips, Ider
2008: Lindsey Dunlap, Hueytown
2007: Whitney Larsen, Vestavia Hills
2006: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2005: Tara Donaldson, Baker
2004: Anna Thompson, Grissom
2003: Holly Currie, Pisgah
ALL-TIME MR. BASEBALL WINNERS
2024: Braden Booth, Bob Jones
2023: Hayes Harrison, Oxford
2022: Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville
2021: Maddux Bruns, UMS-Wright
2020: No award because of COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Gunnar Henderson, Morgan Academy
2018: Jeremiah Jackson, St. Luke’s
2017: Tanner Burns, Decatur
2016: Owen Lovell, Cullman
2015: Brax Garrett, Florence
2014: Cody Reed, Ardmore
2013: Keegan Thompson, Cullman
2012: Mikey White, Spain Park
2011: Daniel Koger, Huntsville
2010: Daryl Norris, Fairhope
2009: Luke Bole, Hartselle
2008: Tyler Stovall, Hokes Bluff
2007: John David Smelser, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
2006: Del Howell, American Christian
2005: Colby Rasmus, Russell Co.
2004: Patrick White, Daphne
2003: Joey Doan, Baker
2002: Allen Ponder, Lee-Scott
2001: Eric West, Southside-Gadsden
2000: Wade Miller, G.W. Long
1999: Matthew Maniscalco, Oxford
JIMMY SMOTHERS COURAGE AWARD
2024: Yancey Young, Sumiton Christian (baseball)
2023: Alex Haddock-Thomas, Deshler (baseball)
2022: Jada Roberts, Pike Road (basketball, soccer)
2021: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen (softball, basketball, volleyball)
2020: Isaiah Causey, Prattville (football)
2019: Scott McAlpine, Haleyville (football, baseball)
2018: Anna Bryant, Pleasant Valley (volleyball)
2017: Ethan Hearn, Mobile Christian (football)
2016: Alex Wilcox, Brantley (softball)