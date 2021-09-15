Alabama Baseball Releases 2022 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide will face a total 10 conference foes, including five of the six teams that finished ranked in the top 25 last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball released its 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The schedule announcement came via a release issued by the program.

At home, the Crimson Tide will face Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas with times and TV listings to be announced. On the road, Alabama will take on Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn.

The Crimson Tide will not face Kentucky, Missouri or Vanderbilt during the regular season.

The SEC has proven itself to be one of the toughest conferences in all of college baseball. At the end of last season, six programs finished in the final D1 Baseball Rankings, with an impressive four teams placing in the top six spots. Of those six teams, Alabama will face five of them next season.

Alabama will no doubt have a grueling schedule, but it's a schedule that will help the team reach the postseason as the Crimson Tide seeks its second-consecutive NCAA Regional.

Here is the full release issued by Alabama Athletics:

The Crimson Tide will begin conference play on Friday, March 18 in Tuscaloosa

The 2022 slate begins on Friday, March 18 in Tuscaloosa as Alabama welcomes the Florida Gators to town. One week later, the Crimson Tide will travel to Starkville to square off with the reigning national champions in the Mississippi State Bulldogs. In addition to the Gators, Sewell-Thomas Stadium will play host to Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas. The Tide will travel to Ole Miss, Tennessee, South Carolina and Auburn following the trip to State.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will once again be held in Hoover, Ala., with the event running from Tuesday, May 24 through Sunday, May 29. The current schedule is subject to change for television purposes with televised games yet to be determined. All game times will be released at a later date.

2022 Alabama Baseball SEC Home Series

Florida (March 18-20)

Texas A&M (April 1-3)

Georgia (April 22-24)

LSU (May 6-8)

Arkansas (May 19-21)

2022 Alabama Baseball SEC Away Series