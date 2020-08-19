About BamaCentral ...

BamaCentral went live on July 16, 2018. Christopher Walsh was at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, and caught completely by surprise because the official launch had been scheduled for July 25. Needless to say, it made for an unforgettable day.

With that, some simple rules:

• Do not lie, cheat, mislead or abuse. No offensive material or personal attacks. If you wouldn't want your mother seeing it, don't post it.

• This is a site dedicated to Alabama athletics. Please go somewhere else for politics, religion and anything sexually-related. Also, no selling or commercial items, and no trolling by non-Crimson Tide fans. Of you don't like us, that's fine, just please go ahead and blast away on Twitter like everyone else.

• While we encourage you to post links to interesting stories and items from other websites, please be respectful of pay walls and always give credit.

• No spamming.

• Violating posts will be deleted and posters may be placed on suspension and/or banned.

• "When in doubt, take the high road," is a site motto. It will be used in deciding disputes and making decisions regarding the site.

• Above all else, have fun.

The Staff

• Christopher Walsh: Publisher, Editor in Chief

• Joey Blackwell: Football, basketball, baseball

• Tyler Martin: Recruiting, football, basketball

• Jimmy Bank: Historian

• Cary L. Clark: Contributing writer/analyst

• T.G. Paschal: Photographer

• Kristi F. Patrick: Alabama players in the NFL

• Anthony Sisco: Cartoonist/artist

• Emma Williams: Marketing

The BamaCentral rooms

Home: The Home page shows the most recent posts on the site regardless of where they're posted. At the top is our cover story, with the second tier almost always, from left to right, the most recent news story, our commentary of the day and the Crimson Tide Roll Call.

All Things Bama: Posted at the top are stories unique to BamaCentral, including our latest features.

Talk of the Tide/BamaCentral+: Our premium area includes our message board, what we call Talk of the Tide, and our opinion pieces. This includes our Daily Take and the All Things CW regular notes column.

Recruiting: The latest on the next Crimson Tide players, plus everything in league with SI All-American. Tyler Martin oversees the page.

Bama/NFL: The internet's most elaborate database on former Crimson Tide players in the NFL, including weekly updates during the season. Kristi F. Patrick handles the page.

History: Includes the Daily Dose of Crimson Tide, Throwback Thursday and Cary Clark's Greatest Alabama Games.

The Saban Files: Charts and stories specific to the coach that can't be found anywhere else, which attempt to clarify his place in college football history. Please credit The Alabama Maven or BamaCentral.com if referring to them.

ASWA: The home of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The 4-1-1: The nuts and bolts, including the Crimson Tide's roster, eligibility tracker and depth chart.

About Christopher Walsh

Christopher Walsh has covered Crimson Tide football since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality.

He's a seven-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and has won the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest honor for story of the year, three times. At the most recent ASWA awards banquet he took home best story on a deadline and enterprise awards, and placed in the top two for best columns for the fifth straight year.

Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

​About Maven

Maven is a coalition of mavens operating on a shared digital publishing, advertising and distribution platform, unified under a single media brand. Based in Seattle, Maven is publicly traded under the ticker symbol MVEN

Maven’s executive and product teams established themselves years ago as leading pioneers in digital sports by founding Rivals.com and Scout.com and, in the process, revolutionizing college recruiting coverage and online social communities.

Each team-centric maven will be awarded a “franchise” built on Maven’s platform and within a network of hundreds of independent media channels, all supporting each other with unified distribution and advertising scale.

The business model of Maven is the same one the founders used to build Rivals and Scout, and marries proven leadership with next-generation technology to create a world-class home for elite, independent publishers and reporters. Maven is partnering exclusively with press-credentialed veterans to leverage the robust platform. In an era where sports journalism has been displaced by direct marketers pitching clickbait, memes and lists, Maven is embracing authenticity and professional reporting direct from the field of play.

Maven CEO James Heckman is a former senior executive from Yahoo! and News Corp and the founder of Rivals, Scout, 5to1.com and NFL Exclusive.

In 2019, Maven secured the digital rights to Sports Illustrated.

For more information about Maven go to the coalition website at the maven.net.

- Christopher Walsh