Alabama Softball Releases Full 2023 Schedule

Alabama softball is coming into the season in an unfamiliar position. Not only did the Crimson Tide not make the Women's College World Series last season, it did not make it to the Super Regional round for the first time ever.

Pitcher Montana Fouts will be in the circle for her fifth and final year, hoping to lead the team back to Oklahoma City and the WCWS, and the path to OKC starts Feb. 10 against Leigh. Alabama softball announced the official 2023 Wednesday morning.

Alabama opens the season with a two-day tournament at home against Leigh and Georgia Southern before heading to south Florida for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational Feb. 16-19. The Crimson Tide closes out the bulk of the non-conference schedule at the Bevo Classic against Texas, Texas State and Wisconsin.

In total, the schedule features three home tournaments, 31 games against 15 teams that made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including eight games against Super Regional participants Duke, UCF, Arkansas and Mississippi State and three games against WCWS teams UCLA and Texas.

There are SEC home series at Rhoads Stadium against against Arkansas, South Carolina, Auburn and LSU, and the SEC road series are against Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The SEC Tournament is at Arkansas this year.

Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, but every home game should at least be streamed on SEC Network+ with several to get picked up on the TV networks.

2023 ALABAMA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

Three games against two 2022 Women’s College World Series teams

vs. UCLA (Clearwater, Fla. – Feb. 17)



2x at Texas (Austin, Texas – March 10-11)

Eight games against four 2022 NCAA Super Regional teams

vs. Duke (Clearwater, Fla. – Feb. 16)



vs. UCF (Clearwater, Fla. – Feb. 18)



3x vs. Arkansas (Tuscaloosa, Ala. – March 18-20)



3x at Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss. - April 14-16)

Three regular season home tournaments at Rhoads Stadium

Leadoff Classic (Feb. 10-11)



Lehigh, Georgia Southern



Bama Bash (Feb. 24-26)



Kennesaw State, Southeastern Louisiana, Indiana State



Crimson Classic (March 3-5)



Robert Morris, Longwood, Mercer

Eight SEC series

vs. Arkansas – March 18-20



at Tennessee – March 24-26



at Missouri – March 31-April 2



vs. South Carolina – April 6-8



at Mississippi State – April 14-16



vs. Auburn – April 21-23



vs. LSU – April 28-30



at Ole Miss – May 5-7

TaxAct Clearwater Invitational – Clearwater, Fla. – Feb. 16-19

Duke, UCLA, UCF, Indiana, Florida State

Bevo Classic – Austin, Texas – March 10-12

Texas, Texas State, Wisconsin

2022 SEC Softball Tournament – Fayetteville, Ark. – May 10-13

