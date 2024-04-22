Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 22, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
- Softball: lost to No. 14 Arkansas 8-0 (five innings) in Fayetteville, Ark.
- The loss also gave the Razorbacks the series, two games to one.
- In his opening NBA season after becoming the highest draftee ever out of the University of Alabama, Brandon Miller was named as a finalist for Kia Rookie of the Year honors. Miller has been a focal point of the Charlotte Hornets, who had a rough season but expect him to be a big part of the franchise's future.
- Former Alabama basketball star Herb Jones, who was best known for his play on defense during his time at the Capstone, has taken his three-point capabilities to the New Orleans Pelicans' playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The visiting Pelicans narrowly lost game one of the series, 94-92.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 22, 1911: Frank Moseley, who played quarterback and roomed with "Bear" Bryant at Alabama, was an assistant for Bryant and also the baseball coach at Kentucky, and became the head football coach at Virginia Tech, was born in Montgomery, Ala.
- April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum
- "Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
- Aaron Estrada was named to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament's All-Tournament team. Estrada made the most of his lone year in a Crimson Tide uniform, helping the men's basketball program to its first Final Four appearance ever.
