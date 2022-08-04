Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Today is ... National Coast Guard Day

Did You Notice?

Alabama women's golf announced its full 2022-23 schedule:

Every player that transferred out of the Alabama softball program has announced their transfer destination.

Abby Doerr - Oregon State



Lexi Kilfoyl - Oklahoma State



Megan Bloodworth - Oklahoma State



Dallis Goodnight - Georgia



Jenna Lord - Ole Miss



Savannah Woodard - Liberty

August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.

August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.

August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.” — Tua Tagovailoa on training camp starting up in 2019

We’ll leave you with this …

The Alabama football freshman class took their annual trip to Coach Saban's lake house.