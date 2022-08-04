Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Coast Guard Day

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama women's golf announced its full 2022-23 schedule: 
  • Every player that transferred out of the Alabama softball program has announced their transfer destination. 
    • Abby Doerr - Oregon State
    • Lexi Kilfoyl - Oklahoma State
    • Megan Bloodworth - Oklahoma State
    • Dallis Goodnight - Georgia
    • Jenna Lord - Ole Miss
    • Savannah Woodard - Liberty

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.

August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.

August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.” — Tua Tagovailoa on training camp starting up in 2019

The Alabama football freshman class took their annual trip to Coach Saban's lake house. 

