Roll Call, Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Alabama Pitcher Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 130 days.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Golf: SEC Championships Day One | St. Simons Island, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
Baseball: Alabama 14, Samford 5
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball pitcher Jocelyn Briski named SEC Softball Co-Freshman of the Week. Briski threw a complete game allowing just one run against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. It's her second SEC Freshman of the Week award win in the last three weeks.
- Alabama track and field long distance runner Doris Lemngole was named M-F Athletic National Athlete of the Week as well as SEC Women’s Runner of the Week for clocking the second-fastest steeplechase time in collegiate history at the Wake Forest Invitational. She finished in 9:22.31.
- Alabama men's tennis moved up to No. 21 in the latest ITA collegiate team rankings.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 24, 1977: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant collapsed due to congestive heart failure in 1977.
April 24, 1990: Linebacker Keith McCants was selected fourth overall in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the coach who had recruited him to the Crimson Tide, Ray Perkins.
April 24, 1999: Jerry Jeudy was born in South Florida.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Everyone says we can't beat Miami, but we are not just anybody, we are Alabama."–David Palmer before the 1992 title game against the Hurricanes
We'll Leave You with This:
- Former Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen signed with the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL as he continues his professional career.