Initial Hot Board for Alabama Offensive Coordinator: All Things CW

Even though the return of Bill O'Brien to the New England Patriots only became official on Tuesday, Nick Saban has had a lot of time to think about who might be his next offensive coordinator.

O'Brien had a two-year deal with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which corresponded to the final years of Bryce Young's time in Tuscaloosa. For that short time period to be worked out beforehand is indicative of coaching contracts when everyone knows beforehand that the person won't be sticking around longer.

In other words, O'Brien basically told Saban from the get-go: "I'll give you two seasons."

Saban also tipped his hand a little near the end of last season when he said that the Crimson Tide will go back to more of a run-pass option offense next season after being more pro-set for Young.

Consequently, there are two names to especially watch moving forward, which may not get wrapped up until after National Signing Day as Saban is zeroed in on recruiting.

Joe Brady

Alabama fans are already familiar with Brady from when he was the passing game coordinator and receivers coach at LSU in 2019, when the Tigers ran the table. He was hired away to be the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers under former head coach Matt Rhule, but he couldn't recreate the same magic.

Brady was the quarterback coach for the Bills this past season.

Saban usually likes his coordinators to have NFL experience, and the job might appeal to Brady as it'll give him more play-calling experience. However, there are reports that some NFL teams, including the New York Jets, are interested in him as well. Would he prefer the college game or the NFL? Another plus is that he's only 33 years old.

Jeff Lebby

Oklahoma fans were disappointed in the first year of the Brent Venables era, which ended with a 6-7 record, and put part of the blame on the offensive coordinator even though the Sooners ranked 474 yards per game (No. 13 in the nation), 219.4 rushing yards (No. 10), 254.6 passing (No. 42) and 32.8 points (tied for No. 32).

It just wasn't what they're accustomed to seeing (sound familiar?).

Lebby has coached under both Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss (2020-21) and Josh Heupel at UCF (2018-19), after developing in Baylor’s system from (2008-16). The 39-year-old is Art Briles' son-in-law.

He has a strong reputation in recruiting. However, one potential drawback is his contract, Lebby has two two years remaining on his deal that will earn him $1.9 million in 2023.

Other Names to Watch

Derek Dooley: He's the in-house candidate after serving as an analyst last season, and he has plenty of experience with Saban after being on his coaching staffs at LSU (2000-04) and the Miami Dolphins (2005). Saban also has a history of hiring former Tennessee coaches. Since his time with the Volunteers (2010-12) he's been the wide receivers coach with the Dallas Cowboys (2013-17), the offensive coordinator at Missouri (2018-19), and with the New York Giants as a senior assistant and tight ends coach.

Scott Frost: It wasn't long ago that the former Nebraska and UCF coach (remember the self-declared national championship?) was one of the hottest coaching candidates in the college football, and on paper he would seem to be a good candidate for the Saban coaching rehab program. His name was floating around Tuscaloosa a couple of month ago, however Frost and his wife recently purchased a $5.4 million home in Phoenix.

Jason Garrett: He was Saban’s quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, and being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for eight seasons does look pretty good on a resume. But he's never coached at the collegiate level.

Adam Gase: His name came up when Alabama hired O'Brien, but he's been out of football since the 2020 season, when he was fired as the head coach of the New York Jets after going 9-23. He gets a mention here because when Gase graduated from Michigan State he followed Saban to LSU as an assistant, but he's strictly worked in the NFL since 2002.

Kliff Kingsbury: His name started bouncing around Tuscaloosa even before he was let go as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, where he had been since Texas Tech (2013-18). He's also worked in the SEC before at Texas A&M, where he was the position coach for Johnny Manziel when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. After being fired, the 41-year-old reportedly purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand.

Greg Roman: Since we're including NFL coaches who currently aren't working, Roman gets a mention after recently stepping down as the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked with Lamar Jackson. He has a lot of experience with the Harbaugh brothers. He was at Stanford under Jim Harbaugh as the tight ends and offensive tackles coach in 2009-10, and then followed him to the San Francisco 49ers. After two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, he was hired by John Harbaugh in 2017.

Charlie Weis Jr.: It might be a little early for him, as Weiss was named the Ole Miss co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this time last year, after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at South Florida. He was an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2015-16, spent a season with Steve Sarkisian and the Atlanta Falcons, and was Lane Kiffin's offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic in 20-18-19.

The hot board will be updated as necessary

