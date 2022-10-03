Skip to main content

Jahmyr Gibbs Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Gibbs rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns at Arkansas in just 18 carries.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week following his performance this past weekend in the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win at Arkansas.

Gibbs rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns against the Razorbacks in just 18 carries — an average of 11.4 yards per rush. That average ranks as the second-best single-game performance by a running back in Alabama program history.

The vast bulk of Gibbs' yards came in the fourth quarter when he burst through for two huge touchdown runs that put the game away for the Crimson Tide. His first rush was for 72 yards, while his second was 76 — putting the game out of reach for the Razorbacks who had previously been surging prior to Gibbs helping silence the home crowd.

Gibbs also recorded two receptions for 20 receiving yards, bringing his all-purpose yards total to 226.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This story will be updated with the Alabama coaches players of the week.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26.
All Things Bama

Film Room: 70-Yard Runs Seal the Deal in Fayetteville

By Blake Byler
Kool-Aid McKinstry in a headlock
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 3, 2022

By Mason Smith
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 4: Defense Reigns Supreme

By Hunter De Siver
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

How To Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas A&M

By Mason Smith
Alabama celebrates Bryce Young touchdown
All Things Bama

Alabama Reclaims No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Struggles at Missouri

By Christopher Walsh
100122_MFB_GibbsJa_BrooksJa_Arkansas _KG7237
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

By Christopher Walsh
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

By Joey Blackwell
Crimson Tikes: Alabama Football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Toast

By Christopher Walsh