Jahmyr Gibbs Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week following his performance this past weekend in the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win at Arkansas.

Gibbs rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns against the Razorbacks in just 18 carries — an average of 11.4 yards per rush. That average ranks as the second-best single-game performance by a running back in Alabama program history.

The vast bulk of Gibbs' yards came in the fourth quarter when he burst through for two huge touchdown runs that put the game away for the Crimson Tide. His first rush was for 72 yards, while his second was 76 — putting the game out of reach for the Razorbacks who had previously been surging prior to Gibbs helping silence the home crowd.

Gibbs also recorded two receptions for 20 receiving yards, bringing his all-purpose yards total to 226.

This story will be updated with the Alabama coaches players of the week.