Montana Fouts Earns Fourth SEC Pitcher of the Week Award of the Season

For the fourth time this season, Alabama softball’s Montana Fouts took home SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. The Crimson Tide ace earned the accolade Tuesday after posting a pair of wins during Alabama’s series victory against Missouri over the weekend.

Fouts pitched in all three games of the series, holding the Tigers to four runs, three earned, on 12 hits over 17⅔ innings. She struck out 26 batters over that span while issuing six walks. Fouts recorded 14 of those strikeouts during an eight-inning loss Friday night, reaching double digits for the 14th time this season. She came on in relief to give Alabama its first win of the series Saturday before securing a complete-game victory in the circle during the rubber game Sunday.

Fouts previously took home SEC Pitcher of the Week honors on April 19 after earning the award back-to-back weeks on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 and a third on April 19. She is the only player to win more than two SEC weekly awards this year. The four awards match her total from last season.

Fouts now has 13 SEC weekly awards in her four seasons at Alabama, earning four Freshman of the Week honors in 2019 while securing Pitcher of the Week nine times.

Lexi Kilfoyl was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 5 earlier this year, following her perfect game against Georgia. Alabama pitchers have now won a combined 50 SEC Pitcher of the Week awards all-time.

Alabama (41-10, 16-8) will begin play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT as it will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 7 seed Missouri and No. 10 seed Auburn. This year’s SEC Tournament will be held at Florida’s Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The single-elimination event will begin Tuesday and will conclude with the championship game Saturday.