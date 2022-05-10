Skip to main content

Montana Fouts Earns Fourth SEC Pitcher of the Week Award of the Season

The senior pitcher led Alabama softball to two wins against Missouri over the weekend.

For the fourth time this season, Alabama softball’s Montana Fouts took home SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. The Crimson Tide ace earned the accolade Tuesday after posting a pair of wins during Alabama’s series victory against Missouri over the weekend.

Fouts pitched in all three games of the series, holding the Tigers to four runs, three earned, on 12 hits over 17⅔ innings. She struck out 26 batters over that span while issuing six walks. Fouts recorded 14 of those strikeouts during an eight-inning loss Friday night, reaching double digits for the 14th time this season. She came on in relief to give Alabama its first win of the series Saturday before securing a complete-game victory in the circle during the rubber game Sunday.

Fouts previously took home SEC Pitcher of the Week honors on April 19 after earning the award back-to-back weeks on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 and a third on April 19. She is the only player to win more than two SEC weekly awards this year. The four awards match her total from last season.

Fouts now has 13 SEC weekly awards in her four seasons at Alabama, earning four Freshman of the Week honors in 2019 while securing Pitcher of the Week nine times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lexi Kilfoyl was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on April 5 earlier this year, following her perfect game against Georgia. Alabama pitchers have now won a combined 50 SEC Pitcher of the Week awards all-time.

Alabama (41-10, 16-8) will begin play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. CT as it will face the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 7 seed Missouri and No. 10 seed Auburn. This year’s SEC Tournament will be held at Florida’s Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The single-elimination event will begin Tuesday and will conclude with the championship game Saturday. 

Gallery: Montana Fouts

Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts
Montana Fouts and Alabama infield

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the second quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

Seven Alabama Players Poised for a Sophomore Surge

By Tony Tsoukalas2 hours ago
Frank Thomas statue on the Alabama Walk of Champions
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 10, 2022

By Joey Blackwell10 hours ago
USATSI_17896628
All Things Bama

NCAA DI Board of Directors Issues Guidance to NIL Collectives, Boosters

By Joey Blackwell15 hours ago
Polly Mack
All Things Bama

Polly Mack, Crimson Tide Women’s Golf Lead NCAA Regional after First Round

By University of Alabama sports information17 hours ago
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All Things Bama

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on CFP Expansion: "This conference will thrive at four"

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Heinz Field.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Role Could Jordan Addison Play at Alabama?

By Joey Blackwell21 hours ago
Anthony Steen, Ole Miss game program, Sept. 28, 2013
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, May 9, 2022

By Christopher WalshMay 9, 2022
Alabama pitcher Grayson Hitt
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Thrashed by No. 19 LSU, 12-3

By Joey BlackwellMay 8, 2022