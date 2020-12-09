Nick’s Kids Foundation Honors 47 Local Teachers at its Ninth-Annual Teacher Excellence Awards

Each recipient will be given a commemorative plaque in addition to $500 in gift cards to local Tuscaloosa businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick's Kids Foundation is honoring 47 local teachers for their dedication both inside and outside the classroom at its Ninth Annual Teacher Excellence Awards on Dec. 11.

In lieu of a formal banquet, the foundation is opting to host a drive-by celebration honoring the teachers, hosted by Terry Saban, co-founder of Nick's Kids and wife of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. The even will take place at the construction site for the foundation's latest addition, an all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.

In addition to lunch provided by Full Moon Bar-B-Que, each teacher will receive a commemorative plaque as well as $500 in gift cards to local Tuscaloosa businesses.

Congratulations from Bama Central to all teachers for your hard work during these trying times. It is very much appreciated.

Nick’s Kids Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money as well as providing for other charitable organizations that support families, children, students and teachers. For more information about Nick’s Kids, visit www.nickskidsfoundation.org.

2020 Teacher Excellence Award Recipients

The Alberta School of Performing Arts - Kelsea Covington

American Christian Academy - Melanie Carter

Arcadia Elementary School - Temple Little

Big Sandy Elementary School - David Lammon

Brookwood Elementary School - Jolynn Fenton

Brookwood Middle School - Michael House

Buhl Elementary School - Aprile Fields

Central Elementary School - Teresa Bryant

Child Development Research Center - Shannon Spruiell

Collins-Riverside Middle School - Lindsey Tullis

Crestmont Elementary School - Tiffany Langs

Duncanville Middle School - Trent Isom

Eastwood Middle School - Lutricia Powell Peoples

Echols Middle School - Erin Treadwell

Englewood Elementary School - Katrina Wanstall

Faucett-Vestavia Elementary - Christina Dickens

Flatwoods Elementary School - Norma Mew

Hillcrest Middle School - Jennifer Nash

Holt Elementary School - Tyler Johnson

Huntington Place Elementary School - Mary Beth Thomas

Lake View Elementary School - Janel George

Lloydwood Education Center - Alicia Hebron

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School - Khalia Burton

Matthews Elementary School - Kanesha Hood

Maxwell Elementary School - Charlene Hammonds

Myrtlewood Elementary School - Megan Baldelli-Boggs

Northport Elementary School - Joanna Sappington

Northridge Middle School - Ryan Ballard

Northside Middle School - Kate Hardy

Oakdale Elementary School - Leonetine Jack

RISE Center - Kelsey McFadden

Rock Quarry Elementary School - Candice Sparks

Sipsey Valley Middle School - Nina Graham

Skyland Elementary School - Tara McIntosh

Southview Elementary School - Ayesha al-shabazz

STARS Academy & Success Prep - Susan Long

Taylorville Primary School - Chase Sorrell

Tuscaloosa Academy - Jaclyn Cook

Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Elementary - Amber Millhouse

Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Middle - Jessica Buckley

University Place Elementary School - Brancie Dawson

Vance Elementary School - Rachel Sharp

Verner Elementary - Joy Eddings

Walker Elementary - Alicia Bynum

Westlawn Middle School - Neitarsha Falls

Westwood Elementary School - Matt Andrews

Woodland Forest Elementary School - Julia Bush