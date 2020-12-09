Nick’s Kids Foundation Honors 47 Local Teachers at its Ninth-Annual Teacher Excellence Awards
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick's Kids Foundation is honoring 47 local teachers for their dedication both inside and outside the classroom at its Ninth Annual Teacher Excellence Awards on Dec. 11.
In lieu of a formal banquet, the foundation is opting to host a drive-by celebration honoring the teachers, hosted by Terry Saban, co-founder of Nick's Kids and wife of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. The even will take place at the construction site for the foundation's latest addition, an all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.
In addition to lunch provided by Full Moon Bar-B-Que, each teacher will receive a commemorative plaque as well as $500 in gift cards to local Tuscaloosa businesses.
Congratulations from Bama Central to all teachers for your hard work during these trying times. It is very much appreciated.
Nick’s Kids Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money as well as providing for other charitable organizations that support families, children, students and teachers. For more information about Nick’s Kids, visit www.nickskidsfoundation.org.
2020 Teacher Excellence Award Recipients
The Alberta School of Performing Arts - Kelsea Covington
American Christian Academy - Melanie Carter
Arcadia Elementary School - Temple Little
Big Sandy Elementary School - David Lammon
Brookwood Elementary School - Jolynn Fenton
Brookwood Middle School - Michael House
Buhl Elementary School - Aprile Fields
Central Elementary School - Teresa Bryant
Child Development Research Center - Shannon Spruiell
Collins-Riverside Middle School - Lindsey Tullis
Crestmont Elementary School - Tiffany Langs
Duncanville Middle School - Trent Isom
Eastwood Middle School - Lutricia Powell Peoples
Echols Middle School - Erin Treadwell
Englewood Elementary School - Katrina Wanstall
Faucett-Vestavia Elementary - Christina Dickens
Flatwoods Elementary School - Norma Mew
Hillcrest Middle School - Jennifer Nash
Holt Elementary School - Tyler Johnson
Huntington Place Elementary School - Mary Beth Thomas
Lake View Elementary School - Janel George
Lloydwood Education Center - Alicia Hebron
Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School - Khalia Burton
Matthews Elementary School - Kanesha Hood
Maxwell Elementary School - Charlene Hammonds
Myrtlewood Elementary School - Megan Baldelli-Boggs
Northport Elementary School - Joanna Sappington
Northridge Middle School - Ryan Ballard
Northside Middle School - Kate Hardy
Oakdale Elementary School - Leonetine Jack
RISE Center - Kelsey McFadden
Rock Quarry Elementary School - Candice Sparks
Sipsey Valley Middle School - Nina Graham
Skyland Elementary School - Tara McIntosh
Southview Elementary School - Ayesha al-shabazz
STARS Academy & Success Prep - Susan Long
Taylorville Primary School - Chase Sorrell
Tuscaloosa Academy - Jaclyn Cook
Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Elementary - Amber Millhouse
Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools Middle - Jessica Buckley
University Place Elementary School - Brancie Dawson
Vance Elementary School - Rachel Sharp
Verner Elementary - Joy Eddings
Walker Elementary - Alicia Bynum
Westlawn Middle School - Neitarsha Falls
Westwood Elementary School - Matt Andrews
Woodland Forest Elementary School - Julia Bush