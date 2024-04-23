Roll Call, Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Alabama Holds Crimson Choice Awards
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball: vs. Samford. 6:00 p.m. CT. SEC Network+.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi, a top-10 player in the portal, is planning to visit Alabama men's basketball this weekend, per multiple outlets.
- The Alabama Athletics Department's annual Crimson Choice Awards, presented by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), was held Monday night at Coleman Coliseum. A full list of award winners can be found, here: [link]
- Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer joined 'Hey Coach' for the first time on Monday, and answered his very first question from legacy caller PeeWee.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 130 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 23, 1971: Alabama Associate Athletics Director, Sports Medicine (Football), Jeff Allen was born.
April 23, 1989: Fresh off winning the Butkus Trophy, Derrick Thomas was picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. After being the fourth person selected in the draft, Thomas, who was in Las Vegas with the ESPN crew for the draft, relays back to Tuscaloosa in a conference call, "I'm ecstatic about going to Kansas City." — Bryant Museum
April 23, 1992: Arie Kouandjio was born in Cameroon.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Whenever I see those crimson jerseys and crimson helmets, I feel humbled to have played football for Alabama. Other players in the NFL talk to me about their schools and their traditions. I just smile knowing the immense love Alabama fans have for our school and its football program. I'm proud to be a part of that Crimson Tide heritage."–Derrick Thomas