Soccer How To Watch: SEC Tournament Semifinal

After defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 2-0 in the SEC quarterfinals, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in a tournament semifinal matchup.

The Commodores narrowly upset the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks in a quarterfinal contest that was tied through regulation and overtime. The winner had to be decided via penalty kicks, where Vanderbilt edged the Razorbacks 5-4 to claim the victory.

On the Tide side, the offense stayed in attack mode all night, totaling 23 shots including 13 on target. Two of those goals found the back of the net, the first being from Ashlynn Serepca as she buried one right in front of the goal, then Macy Clem poked the ball over the goal line before the defense could clear it out. It was so close a referee review had to confirm the goal.

The winner of the Alabama-Vanderbilt matchup will earn a spot in the SEC Tournament championship, where the opponent will be the victor will be decided between No. 6 Georgia and No. 2 South Carolina.

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

When: 6 p.m. CT, November 3

Where: Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex, Pensacola, Florida

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Last time out, Alabama: No. 1 seeded Alabama (18-1-1) recorded a 2-0 victory over No. 8 seed Mississippi State (11-5-4) in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Tuesday. The win advanced the Crimson Tide to the SEC semifinals for the fifth time in program history and first time since 2011.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt advances to the SEC Championship semifinals after defeating ninth-ranked Arkansas in a penalty shootout, 5-4.

Last time Alabama played Vanderbilt: The Alabama soccer team captured a 3-1 win over Vanderbilt in an exhibition game Saturday. Kate Henderson recorded the opening goal for the Crimson Tide as Riley Mattingly Parker added a brace to the team's performance.