The Extra Point: Alabama Soccer looks to make history against Duke

The Crimson Tide will look to continue what has been a magical season by advancing to the final four against a tough Duke team.
Alabama's soccer season has been nothing short of incredible, with a 22-2-1 record and three NCAA tournament wins, but they will face a tough task against the Blue Devils.

Duke is coming into the game with a 15-4-3 record, and a 3-1 against SEC teams, as they beat South Carolina twice (once in an exhibition and once in the NCAA tournament) and Tennessee once after losing their opening exhibition to Georgia. Duke also comes into the game not having a regulation loss in over a month, with their last loss being on penalty kicks in the ACC tournament. 

Alabama will come into the game with goals on their mind, and with 14 goals over their three NCAA tournament games, the game should be an offense, fast-paced game. 

The Tide have to look to the likes to Riley Mattingly-Parker coming into this game with an absurd 17 goals in 21 games started, and the likes of Felicia Knox dishing out 20 assists over her 24 starts this season. 

With the hunt for a national championship on their mind, Alabama will have to look to break down a tough Duke defense that has allowed just one goal over their three tournament games so far.

This games looks to be the classic "something's got to give" game, with a stellar offense going up against a red-hot defense, and with so much on the line when the two teams kick off in Tuscaloosa, giving-up anything will be a massive blow to a title charge.

