Alabama's Running Game Grounded Against Vols: What I Noticed In the Crimson Tide's Loss to Tennessee
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide went to Knoxville and lost its second game of the season on Saturday. The Volunteers stiffled the Alabama offense on their way to a 24-17 victory in the annual "Third Saturday in October" rivalry game.
How did Tennessee slow down Alabama? The Volunteers held the Crimson Tide to just 75 rushing yards on the day, putting pressure on quarterback Jalen Milroe to be perfect. Unfortunately for the Tide, Milroe had his worst performances of the season, completing just 55-percent of his passes with two interceptions and the Alabama offense was only able to muster 17 points.
Tennessee's defensive front featured three seniors and junior James Pierce, who's a popular pick to be chosen as the first defender in next spring's NFL draft. The Volunteers utilized pressure packages and penetration to disrupt the Alabama offensive line, making it tough to find a rhythm on the ground.
The Alabama running game through six games had already come under fire as running backs Jam Miller and Justice Haynes have fallen woefully short of their preseason expectations. The pair entered the year as favorites for best backfield tandem in America, causing fans to daydream about Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson throughout the summer.
Part of the issue in the run game has been usage as there's only one football go be distributed among a number of skill position players. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer theorized that the traditional running game would take another step against Tennessee in the days leading up to the game, but Saturday's game was another head-scratcher as Miller only took 12 carries to Haynes' eight.
To date, neither back has taken more than 15 carries in a game. Miller's averaged nine carries per game this with a season high of 15 against South Florida, while Haynes' averaged 6.7 attempts per game with his high being 13 carries against South Florida.
Alabama certainly has a talented dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Milroe. However, its inability or refusal to utilize its running backs in a traditional fashion has put unnecessary strain on the Crimson Tide's ability to move the football.
Eight of the Crimson Tide's 20 running back rushes came off an RPO call for roughly 25 yards, or 3.12 yards per rush. The other 12 direct run play calls netted 64 yards, or 5.33 yards per rush.
The RPO has become a popular, modern method of attacking defenses as it creates conflict for defenders trying to play responsible football. However, due to potential illegal lineman downfield penalties, it prevents the offensive line from firing off the ball as aggressively and invites a hint of hesitation in the backfield as the quarterback sorts through his read.
The Volunteers showed loaded boxes to Alabama all afternoon in Neyland Stadium, inviting the Crimson Tide to pass their way down the field. The Alabama offense accepted the invitation to the tune of 45 passing attempts, and while conventional wisdom says to attack what the defense allows, the lack of commitment to the traditional run game has made it easy to dictate to Nick Sheridan's offense.
Alabama's right tackle Elijah Pritchett and right guard Jaeden Roberts struggled throughout the afternoon to get push up front. They both had stints on the bench, being subbed out for Wilkin Formby and Geno VanDeMark respectively and while the coaching staff has been complementary of its backups all year long its an indication that they aren't entirely satisfied with the production on the right side.
An added layer to the inconsistent usage of Miller and Haynes can be seen when examining the timing of the calls. The Crimson Tide only handed off to the pair four times in the fourth quarter. Miller and Haynes took those four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown, suggesting the pair gets stronger as the game progresses.
For comparison's sake Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson took 26 total carries with 18 coming in the second half and 10 coming in the fourth quarter alone. The Volunteers protected their struggling quarterback and have been all year by utilizing Sampson to set the tone and wear down opposing defenses. Sampson only had 35 yards in the first half, but the Volunteers stayed committed to its plan and the SEC's leading rusher ended the day with 139.
Alabama ends the week with the 59th rushing offense in the country at 164 yards per game. Milroe's 330 yards and 11 touchdowns should certainly be celebrated and have to continue if the Crimson Tide wants to salvage its year. However, if Alabama truly wants to make it a special season and compete with the nation's best at the end of the year a true commitment to the run game must be made.