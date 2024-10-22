Alabama's New Defensive Starter and Crimson Standouts in The NFL on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's jump into the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we keep working with our friend Mason Woods. The show begins to move on from the Tennessee loss as we spent a double episode on Monday breaking down what went wrong for Alabama. Tuesday starts to pick up the pieces as we discuss a personnel change, the next opponent, Coach Kalen DeBoer's demeanor and then wrap up with Bama in the NFL.
The show opens by discussing new starting safety Bray Hubbard as Alabama must replace an injured Keon Sabb. What have we seen from Hubbard so far? Do you have confidence that he'll fill in adequately on the back end?
Sabb's injury opens a conversation about the Crimson Tide and it's approach to players playing hurt. Where is the line between hurt and injured? When is a coach hurting the team by not opting to utilize a back up?
The show keeps going with Alabama football by highlighting DeBoer's emotional moment in Neyland Stadium. While the Crimson Tide faithful have complained about his energy level, we point out that it may be higher than most perceive.
Woods helps us begin to look at Missouri as the Tigers are the next opponent on Alabama's schedule. Will it be another nail-biting week in Tuscaloosa as Missouri has just enough weapons to be dangerous?
The show finishes up by highlighting the standout performances in the NFL throughout the week and the year. How does Woods react and receive seeing Derrick Henry continue to dominate with the Baltimore Ravens?
