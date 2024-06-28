5-Star Cornerback Joins 2025 Alabama Recruiting Class
Alabama continued its recruiting tear this summer by adding elite cornerback Dijon Lee to its 2025 recruiting class on Friday.
Lee is one of the highest-ranked commits in the cycle for Alabama, possibly the highest depending on the recruiting service you look at. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he's the first 5-star to commit to Alabama in this cycle.
Hailing from Southern California, Lee has impeccable size for a cornerback at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, making him one of the longest corners in the country. He chose Alabama over Georgia, Texas, Washington and Texas A&M.
Lee is the 20th commitment overall for the Crimson Tide in the 2025 cycle, including the 10th that's come in the month of June alone, as head coach Kalen DeBoer, general manager Courtney Morgan and the rest of the Alabama staff have firmly established themselves in the recruiting game despite being the new kids on the block.
Momentum for Alabama recruiting is surging at a level many didn't expect after Nick Saban's retirement, but DeBoer and his staff haven't skipped a beat when it comes to recruiting some of the best talent in the nation.
Alabama's 2025 class ranks as high as No. 2 in the country depending on the recruiting service, and the Crimson Tide is well in the mix for many other elite talents such as 5-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood, 5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, 5-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett, and 4-star running back Akylin Dear.
With the momentum the program currently has, there's a reasonable chance DeBoer could finish with the No. 1 class in his first full recruiting cycle.