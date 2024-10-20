Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama Football vs. No. 21 Missouri

Everything you need to know, including TV and radio information, about the Crimson Tide's homecoming matchup with the Tigers.

Katie Windham

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) and Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrate after Haynes scored at touchdown against South Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) and Alabama Crimson Tide running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrate after Haynes scored at touchdown against South Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

For the third time in the last five games, Alabama football will be playing a ranked opponent as the No. 21 Missouri Tigers come to Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday for the Crimson Tide's homecoming game.

Alabama needs to bounce back at home against the Tigers after two straight road losses if it wants to keep any hopes for the College Football Playoff alive. It will be the first time Missouri has played in Tuscaloosa since 2018.

Here's what you need to know for this Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers:

How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri

Who:Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.

Series: Alabama leads, 5-2

Last meeting: The two teams last played in the season opener of the pandemic season in 2020. Jaylen Waddle had 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide as Alabama beat Missouri 38-19 at Memorial Stadium.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season with a 24-17 defeat at Tennessee. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had his worst performance of the season going 25-of-45 with two interceptions. Alabama had a lead early in the fourth quarter, but gave up 10 unanswered points in the loss.

Last time out, Missouri: Meanwhile Missouri mounted a second-half comeback at home against Auburn to win 21-17. Missouri trailed 17-3 early in the third quarter after Auburn scored on a muffed punt. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook came back from the hospital to lead the Tigers to a victory.

Read more: 2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

Where Alabama Ranks After Losing to Tennessee

Five Takeaways From No. 7 Alabama Football's Loss to No. 11 Tennessee

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football