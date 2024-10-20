How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama Football vs. No. 21 Missouri
For the third time in the last five games, Alabama football will be playing a ranked opponent as the No. 21 Missouri Tigers come to Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday for the Crimson Tide's homecoming game.
Alabama needs to bounce back at home against the Tigers after two straight road losses if it wants to keep any hopes for the College Football Playoff alive. It will be the first time Missouri has played in Tuscaloosa since 2018.
Here's what you need to know for this Saturday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Tigers:
How to Watch: No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri
Who:Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.
Series: Alabama leads, 5-2
Last meeting: The two teams last played in the season opener of the pandemic season in 2020. Jaylen Waddle had 134 yards and two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide as Alabama beat Missouri 38-19 at Memorial Stadium.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season with a 24-17 defeat at Tennessee. Quarterback Jalen Milroe had his worst performance of the season going 25-of-45 with two interceptions. Alabama had a lead early in the fourth quarter, but gave up 10 unanswered points in the loss.
Last time out, Missouri: Meanwhile Missouri mounted a second-half comeback at home against Auburn to win 21-17. Missouri trailed 17-3 early in the third quarter after Auburn scored on a muffed punt. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook came back from the hospital to lead the Tigers to a victory.
Read more: 2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8
Where Alabama Ranks After Losing to Tennessee
Five Takeaways From No. 7 Alabama Football's Loss to No. 11 Tennessee