What Kalen DeBoer Said After Alabama Lost to Tennessee
Full transcript and press conference video from the Alabama football coach after the Crimson Tide drops its second straight road game.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Alabama football dropped its second straight road game Saturday night at No. 11 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide couldn't hold on to a fourth-quarter lead as the Volunteers won 24-17, winning back-to-back games in Neyland Stadium against Alabama.
Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media after the game.
Follow along for updates from DeBoer's postgame press conference with a full transcript and press conference video to be posted after.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
- "All I know is that you have to go back to work."- DeBoer talking about the message to the fans and the team.
- DeBoer doesn't feel like Alabama targeted Ryan Williams too much.
- DeBoer says he doesn't question the work, fight or preparation from the team.
- DeBoer says these type of the postgame speeches are the ones he's not good at after a second loss.
- On penalties- "We can't kill ourselves like that... Got to be better." Says Alabama won't win games with mistakes like that.
- DeBoer says it's a tough and frustrating loss. Alabama "can't play team football right now."
- DeBoer arrives at the podium around 7:03
Published |Modified