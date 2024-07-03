Alabama Football Adds Kicker to Class of 2025
The Alabama football program got its second recruiting win of the day on Wednesday as kicker Peter Notaro took to social media to announce his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Notaro joins Justin Hill as the second player to commit to Alabama on Wednesday and brings the Crimson Tide's class up to 23 players for the cycle. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound kicker is out of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Penn. and is considered the No. 4 overall kicker in the Class of 2025 by Jamie Kohl.
He reportedly was offered a scholarship by Jay Nunez and Alabama on June 22 and Kohl reports his strong suits are kicking off and field goals. In addition to the Alabama offer Notaro was offered a scholarship from Ohio State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
According to MaxPreps he converted 11 of 14 extra-point attempts and made three of five field goals as a junior with a long of 47-yards while also booting 37 kickoffs with an average of 58.9 yards each.
Notaro joins punter Alex Asparuhov as the two specialists in head coach Kalen DeBoer's first recruiting class at the Capstone.
The Crimson Tide has Graham Nicholson as its likely kicker for the 2024 season, but with only one season of eligibility remaining and redshirt Conor Talty as the only other kicker it was important for DeBoer and his staff to land another for the Class of 2025.