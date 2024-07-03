Alabama Lands Elite Edge Rusher in 2025 Class
The cold summer continues.
Alabama has added yet another 4-star prospect to its 2025 recruiting class, landing edge rusher Justin Hill over Ohio State, who was heavily favored to land the Ohio product.
The commitment brings the Crimson Tide to 22 commits in the 2025 cycle, many of which have come since the summer began. The Alabama recruiting staff, led by general manager Courtney Morgan, have given the summer a theme, going by 'cold summer.'
Hill will play the 'Wolf' position at Alabama, a hybrid edge rusher/outside linebacker that can both rush the passer or drop into coverage. The position is part of new defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 defensive scheme, which is different than what Nick Saban's defenses ran in the past.
Per 27Sports composite rankings, Hill is the fifth-highest ranked recruit in Alabama's 2025 class at the moment. The Crimson Tide has two 5-stars, cornerback Dijon Lee and linebacker Darrell Johnson, and six more 4-stars that all fall into the top-100 nationally, Hill included.
Alabama is still in the hunt for many other elite 2025 prospects as Kalen DeBoer's summer recruiting tear continues, including 5-star wide receivers Kaliq Lockett and Caleb Cunningham, 5-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood, and plenty more.
Alabama currently has the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the country during DeBoer's first full cycle at the helm, and if he's able to land a few more of the players Alabama is favored for, there's a solid chance this class could end up ranked No. 1 when it's all said and done.