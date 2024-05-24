Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Jump Starts the Class of 2026
The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is wrapping up its time on the road as the NCAA contact period comes to an end on Friday. The staff had a strong showing during the contact period solidifying relationships with current Class of 2025 commits and laying the groundwork for official visits in the summer.
A major positive for the Crimson Tide came last weekend when the staff received commitments from two Class of 2026 prospects. Alabama double-dipped into the defensive backfield taking commitments from rising juniors Jamarrion Gordon and Dorian Barney.
While there aren't any reports of Alabama hosting recruits on campus this weekend, it's still a significant one for the football program. The University of Alabama starts its Summer I semester on Tuesday, May 28 meaning that the final members of the Class of 2024 will move onto campus and officially join the program for its summer workouts.
Ryan Williams, Noah Carter, Amari Jefferson, Kevin Riley, Rico Scott, Steve Mboumoua, Jay Lindsey and Quinton Reese are all expected to move onto campus this weekend along with the other spring transfer portal additions.
As the NCAA contact period comes to a close on Friday, the staff enjoys a four-day dead period from May 26-29. However, the staff will be right back on the recruiting grind next weekend as next Thursday kicks off an NCAA quiet period. In the quiet period window, in-person recruiting can only be done on the respective campuses. Alabama is taking advantage of that by hosting over a dozen recruits next weekend.
BamaCentral will highlight next weekend's visitors in next week's Recruiting Rundown.