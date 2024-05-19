Report: Consensus Top 10 Cornerback in 2026 Class Commits to Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide landed a commitment from 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney on Sunday, per On3 Recruiting's Hayes Fawcett.
"BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Dorian Barney has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for On3 Recruits. "The 6’1 175 CB from Suwanee, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Florida State, & USC," Fawcett wrote on X.
“I wanna be the best so I’m gonna go play for the best, RTR,” Barney told Fawcett.
"The wait is over. IM HOME, RTR!," Barney wrote on X, shortly after the commitment was revealed to the college football world.
The Peachtree Ridge High School football standout is ranked as the consensus No. 62 prospect in the nation, the No. 5 cornerback in the class and the No. 9 sophomore in Georgia.
Barney is the second commit in the 2026 class, as he joins fellow defensive back Jamarrion Gordon, who committed to Alabama just yesterday.
Commitments, decommitments and transfer portal activity have been common themes for the Crimson Tide secondary over the past few months.
In addition to Barney and Gordon, the Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 2025 cornerback Zymear Smith. in former Wake Forest defensive back DaShawn Jones and former Charlotte safety Kameron Howard from the spring transfer portal window.
Alabama also landed cornerback Domani Jackson from USC and safety Keon Sabb from Michigan out of the transfer portal during the winter window and both appear to be in line for significant action this fall. Additionally, two other pure safeties are in Alabama's 2024 class, including Red Morgan and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Alabama has lost several defensive backs to the transfer portal, most recently in safeties Tony Mitchell (still in portal) and Peyton Woodyard, who later committed to Oregon.