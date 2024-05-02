Roll Call, May 2, 2024: Alabama Men's Golf Receives 2-seed in NCAA Regional
Alabama men's golf was selected for participation in the NCAA Men's Golf Championships, being named as the 2-seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.
The 13-team regional will take place May 13-15, and it will be the program's 26th appearance in a regional in school history, the 18th under head coach Jay Seawell. Winning the regional would advance the Crimson Tide to nationals, something it's done 12 times before.
There are six regional sites, three of which have 13 teams and three of which have 14 teams. Alabama comes into the tournament ranked No. 9 in the national, only trailing No. 4 North Carolina as the highest-ranked team in its region.
- Softball: at Auburn, 7 p.m. CT, ESPNU
- Alabama softball pitcher Kayla Beaver was named one of 26 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
- Alabama rowing finished the regular season ranked in the top 25 by the CRCA Poll.
- Now halfway through the UFL season, St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron is receiving recongition for his play in his second year in the league.
May 2, 1985: ABC officials announced that their plans to move the Alabama-Penn State game to Monday night, Sept. 2 had been nixed because Maryland refused to move its game with the Nittany Lions on Sept. 7 to a later date. Alabama coach Ray Perkins and Penn State coach Joe Paterno had both agreed to move the game from late October to Labor Day night to accommodate the national network.— Bryant Museum
May 2, 1991: Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at both Alabama and Navy, died at the age of 68. The College Football Hall of Fame inductee is one of just four players to be named an All-American at two different schools. He went on to reach the rank of rear admiral and while serving with the Seventh Fleet commanded Task Force 76, which supported the evacuation of Saigon in April 1975.
“We never thought about losing”– Pooley Hubert after Alabama’s first Rose Bowl victory.
