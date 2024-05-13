Steelers Sign Former Alabama Player: Roll Call, May 13, 2024
Former Alabama football cornerback Anthony Averett has been signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2018 fourth-round pick spent the 2023 season off active rosters after being signed then released by the San Francisco 49ers after an injury, then having a stint on the Detroit Lions' practice squad. He tried out at minicamp this past weekend and earned a contract.
Best known as a starter on the Crimson Tide's stellar 2016 defense and 2017 national title team, Averett was initially selected by the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he spent four seasons. His draft selection came on the heels of a senior season wherein he recorded 48 tackles.
After the Ravens, Averett had an injury-riddled run with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He has had a difficult time staying healthy at the professional level, but he's still just 29 years old, and Pittsburgh saw enough to give the former Alabama player a shot.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's golf: Chapel Hill NCAA Regional in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Crimson Tide Results:
Baseball: defeated LSU, 4-3, in home regular season finale.
Did You Notice?
- For the 19th season in a row, the Alabama softball team will host an NCAA regional at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is the No. 14 overall seed in this season's NCAA Tournament.
- 2024 first-round pick JC Latham, one of Nick Saban's final Alabama draft picks, has wasted no time getting acclimated in Nashville prior to his rookie campaign with the Tennessee Titans.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 110 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- "When you're number one, you don't play for the tie." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
