Roll Call, May 17, 2024: Three Former Alabama Golfers Compete at PGA Championship
The 2024 PGA Championship began on Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. There are three former Alabama golfers in the field: Nick Dunlap, Lee Hodges and two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas.
After the first round, Thomas is the highest on the leaderboard of the three. Thomas shot a 2-under-par 69 and is tied for 32nd. Lee Hodges shot an even 71 and is tied for 65th. Dunlap the rookie shot a 3-over-par 74 and is tied for 126th after the opening round. Thomas is a Louisville native and is seeking his third major victory on the PGA tour. American Xander Schauffele currently leads the field at 9-under-par.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, Alabama vs. USC Upstate, 3 p.m., ESPN+
- Baseball: Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
106 days
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe officially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chargers.
- Two Alabama track athletes qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Tarsis Orogot will represent Uganda in the 200m race, and Samuel Ogazi will compete for Nigeria in the 400m and 4x400m relay team.
- Nick Saban was the keynote speaker at the Jimmy Rane Charity Golf Banquet in Montgomery on Thursday night and caught up with fellow former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings along with current Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 17, 1990: Gary Hollingsworth, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, added another honor to his growing list of achievements. He was selected as the state’s Amateur Athlete of the Year, and would be honored in June during the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association convention.— Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Say it’s the fourth quarter of a brutal SEC battle and everyone’s absolutely gassed. Well, I know that I’m mentally stronger than anyone I line up across from because I’ve trained myself to succeed at times when others fail. When it’s your will against mine, that’s when I know I can push myself harder than anyone else.”— Dalvin Tomlinson
