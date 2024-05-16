Roll Call, May 16, 2024: Alabama Swimmer Qualifies for Olympic Trials
Alabama swimmer Liberty Williams competed in the Olympic Trial Cut on Wednesday, finishing the 1500m freestyle with a time of 16:42.82. That time was good enough to qualify her for Olympic Trials later this summer.
Williams, a senior, is finishing up her lone season at Alabama after transferring from Louisville, where she spent the previous three years. Trials for the Olympic swim team will take place from June 13-15, with the chance to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball: Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Golf: Alabama fell just short of advancing to NCAA Nationals, missing the cut at the Chapel Hill Regional by one stroke. The Crimson Tide led a furious comeback on the final day of play for the regional, but finished in sixth place with a team total of 14-under par. The top five teams in the regional advanced, with fifth place being Baylor, who finished 15-under par.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 107 days.
Did you notice?
- Alabama men's and women's tennis both had multiple players named to the CSC Academic All-District Team:
- Alabama rowing remains nationally ranked, coming in at No. 19 the week before conference championships.
- Alabama baseball player Mac Guscette was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
May 16, 1964: A pair of football players earned All-SEC Western Division status in baseball. Outfielder Mickey Andrews, who led the team in hitting with his .324 average, was chosen along with catcher Buddy French. Both were expected to be key members of the football team in the fall.— Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Dixie Howell, the human Howitzer from Hartford, Alabama blasted the Rose Bowl dreams of Stanford today with one of the greatest exhibitions football has ever known.”— Grantland Rice at the 1935 Rose Bowl.
