Alabama Softball's Region-Clinching First Inning by the Numbers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 14 Alabama softball team is on to a super regional for the 18th time in program history. On Sunday against Southeastern Louisiana, the Crimson Tide (36-17) produced an offensive outburst in inning number one that proved to be an early nail in the coffin for the Lady Lions.
Of Alabama's 12 runs in the Tuscaloosa regional title game, which ended by run rule after five innings with a 12-2 score, nine came in the bottom of the first inning. Southeastern Louisiana entered play needing to win twice to advance. After plating one run in the top of the first, the early stages looked promising. Enter the Crimson Tide bats, which had only scored seven runs combined in the first two NCAA Tournament games.
"I didn't see that happening, I really didn't," said Lady Lions head coach Rick Fremin. "I believe we stop that if we get the leadoff bunt." Center fielder Kristen White, described by Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy as the fastest player on the team, occupied the top spot on the lineup card and reached with a bunt single to open the game. For the Southeastern Louisiana pitching staff, it was straight downhill from there.
When catcher Marlie Giles finally popped out during her second turn to the plate to end a first inning that spanned 39 minutes, Alabama had amassed 10 hits, the aforementioned nine runs and sent 14 batters to the plate. The Crimson Tide started off with eight consecutive hits and batted around easily. Lady Lions (47-15) starter Ellie DuBois, who had been chased by a bunt single from Giles, later reentered the frame to finally retire the side after previously failing to record an out. Cera Blanchard had gotten the first two.
"Today might've been our best game of the year, and what a time to have it," said Murphy. Crimson Tide starting pitcher Kayla Beaver had closed her postgame remarks Saturday by saying it was imperative the team carry the momentum from that extra-innings win, also over Southeastern Louisiana, into the first inning on Sunday. That mindset carried over. "We wanted to come out, set the tone and send a message that this is our home field," left fielder Jenna Johnson said. "We wanted to take it to them first inning."
"Ditto to that," White said.
Beaver did not start on Sunday, not needing to after Alabama negated the need for an if-necessary game later on Sunday afternoon. Freshman Jocelyn Briski, who pitched a one-hit shutout in a 1-0 win against UC Upstate on Friday, got a lot more than one run of support despite letting one across early.
"They got a little momentum," said Johnson. "We were like, 'Nope, this is our game, and we're taking it back.' [White] set the tone. Her and [right fielder Larissa Preuitt] with two great at-bats that first inning."
Preuitt batted in the second spot in the order after hitting in the number nine spot on Saturday. She made the most of the move up the card, as she and White each had multiple hits. White had three. "Super excited to get momentum going for the team," White said. "We bent a little bit, but we had Jocelyn's back."
Five different players recorded first-inning RBIs: Johnson, shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan, second baseman Kali Heivilin, third baseman Bailey Dowling and designated player Riley Valentine. Valentine also hit a home run Saturday. Johnson and Cahalan added RBIs their respective tallies in multiple plate appearances during the massive inning. The scoring in the game as a whole closed with a third-inning, two-run Cahalan triple and a Giles single.
The players were happy to see Southeastern Louisiana make early pitching changes, including getting the starter out of the circle initially before she got an out. Blanchard had pitched in the game Saturday. "We had a new plan," Johnson said. "We didn't score as many runs off her the first time... We were prepared for her."
Cahalan had four runs batted in, and five players had two hits or more. The performance at the plate was just what Alabama needed in its final act at Rhoads Stadium, since team indeed has to travel to Knoxville to face No. 3 Tennessee for a berth in the Women's College World Series. The regional title also marked the first time since April that Alabama won three games in a row, and it was all paced by an offensive showing that came at just the right time.