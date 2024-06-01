Alabama Softball Extends Season By Eliminating Duke at WCWS
The Alabama softball postseason has been marked by clutch hitting, propelling the Crimson Tide to its 15th appearance in the Women's College World Series. On Friday night, facing elimination and the end of the season, catcher Marlie Giles had her second clutch hit of the night. Giles' third at-bat of the game ended up just over the outfield wall for a solo home run to give the Crimson Tide a 2-1 lead over the Duke Blue Devils.
Alabama softball held onto that slim lead thanks to strong performances in the circle by Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver. Briski got the start and held the Blue Devil offense to just one run on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 3.1 innings of play. Beaver entered in relief after throwing 68 pitches on Thursday against UCLA and continued her impressive season. Duke wasn't able to get a single hit off the transfer from Central Arkansas as Beaver retired 11 batters in a row striking out three in 3.2 innings.
Giles opened the game's scoring with a double in the first inning after Kenleigh Cahalan reached safely on a Duke throwing error. Cahalan scored the unearned run on Giles' double to continue the Alabama trend of scoring early in the postseason.
The Crimson Tide will be back at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park on Sunday at 2 p.m. CT in another elimination game. Alabama awaits the loser of Saturday's matchup between No. 1 seed Texas and No. 4 seed Florida to keep its season alive.