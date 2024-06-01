Marlie Giles Delivers Again for Alabama Softball on WCWS Stage
OKLAHOMA CITY– Marlie Giles was one of the best bats in the Alabama lineup when she broke her arm on March 30 against Kentucky. Almost exactly two months to the day, Giles was the hero in the Crimson Tide's win over Duke in the Women's College World Series to keep the season alive.
The sophomore catcher had both RBIs, including the game-winning home run in the sixth inning in No. 14 Alabama's 2-1 win over No. 10 Duke. The injury kept her out of the batting lineup for over a month, but that time spent watching from the bench helped prepare Giles for this moment.
"It's definitely been a long year, been a journey, for sure," Giles said after the game. "I know for me personally, I've put my faith in God through the whole process, and that's helped me come back as fast as possible. Our training staff have helped. So many doctors that's helped us. Dr. Young, she did my surgery, went really well. Really grateful for her.
"Really trusting my team. Even whenever I was out, I was in their ear every game, still with them, still working it through it with them. Coming back, being able to be with them on the field again was really special."
This wasn't the first time Giles has hit a home run at the WCWS. In her freshman Oklahoma City debut, Giles crushed a solo home run over the left field wall against Tennessee in 2023. Giles honestly doesn't know why she plays so well on the big stage, but said her dad always tells her that the Lord is with her in those moments.
Despite missing a big chunk of the season with her arm injury, Giles now leads the team with seven home runs. The home run was the highlight of the game, but her two-out RBI double in the first inning set the tone.
Alabama's offense has struggled for much of the season and only scored one run in its opening game of the WCWS against UCLA on Thursday. Already having a run on the board in the first inning allowed the Crimson Tide to ease into the game. Alabama is now 4-1 in the NCAA Tournament when scoring in the first inning.
"Scoring first was huge," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "I think for us, it was like, 'We're here, we're ready to play.'"
It hasn't just been at the plate that Giles has come through in the clutch. In one of her first games back behind the plate, she threw out a runner at Auburn with the Tigers trying to test her arm. She's also been the battery mate for Alabama ace Kayla Beaver for the majority of the season. Beaver did not allow a baserunner in 3.2 innings of relief work.
"Me and her, we've been working well together all year," Beaver said. "What she's done since she's been back, again, I can't be more proud of her. She has come in, put the work in, come back guns a blazing. She's been incredible behind the plate and in the lineup."
Friday's game was a little more special for Giles with a big group of supporters in the stands. It's a tradition at the Women's College World Series for the parents to receive the home run ball if their daughter hits one out of the park. And GIles' ball was given to her mom and sister. She also had a crew of fans from her hometown in Chilton County, Alabama cheering her on.
"I hear them yelling in the stands every single inning," Giles said. "I love 'em being here. I'm so blessed to have them in my corner."