Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball vs. Southeastern Louisiana (Tuscaloosa Regional)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Friday, No. 14-seeded Alabama softball defeated USC Upstate 1-0 behind some clutch sixth inning heroics from Jenna Johnson and Bailey Dowling.
In the circle, freshman pitcher Jocelyn Briski couldn't be touched, tossing 6.1 innings of one hit and three strikeout ball. Sealing the deal was Kayla Beaver, who recorded the final two outs of the game after Briski's no-hit bid was disrupted by the Spartan's Celeste Delorenzo early in the seventh inning.
Hoping to keep the momentum going, the Crimson Tide is now tasked with facing the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in game three of the Tuscaloosa Regional. The game will be televised on ESPN+ with first pitch scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Alabama 6, SLU 3.
Bottom Ninth - SLU Batting:
Johnson grounds out to Heivilin at short. Crimson Tide get the job done. FINAL: Alabama 6, SLU 3.
- Krolczyk rips a single into center. Magee scores. SLU trying to claw their way back. Alabama 6, SLU 3.
- Detillier sails one into center field. Goodman comes in to score. Two down for Bailey Krolczyk. Alabama 6, SLU 2.
- Beaver sails one over the head of Giles. Both runners advance.
- Batted ball from Magee goes through Beaver's legs. All runners safe. Two on with one out now for Maria Detillier.
- Watson hits a weak flyout to Cahalan at short, who had to back up into the outfield. One on with one out for Chloe Magee.
- Goodman hits a weak chopper to third, but it takes a high bounce for Dowling. She can't get Goodman in time. That's a hit.
Top Ninth - Alabama Batting:
- Heivilin grounds out to third to end the frame.
- Cahalan singles to second. Larrissa Preuitt scores. Kristen White scores. Alabama 6, SLU 1.
- It's a hit parade. Kristen White hits a flair into center for a hit. Dowling comes around to score. Preuitt advances to second. Crimson Tide extend their lead. Alabama 4, SLU 1.
- Larrissa Preuitt hits a sharp liner into right for a hit. Dowling advances to second.
- Bailey Dowling rips a single through the left side for a hit. Cera Blanchard checks out of the game for the Lions.
- Riley Valentine blasts a two-run home run that cracks off of the scoreboard in left. Wow. Rhoads Stadium has new life. Alabama 3, SLU 1.
- Jenna Johsnon draws a walk. Riley Valentine comes in to pinch hit for Abby Duchscherer.
- Marlie Giles skies out to second for the first out. Jenna Johnson coming up.
Bottom Eighth - SLU Batting:
- Kulivan grounds out to first for the third out.
- Greely out at first on the bunt. Two down now for Kulivan.
- Something to watch: Alabama starter Kayla Beaver is up to 102 pitches.
- Watson looks at one pitch, and hits a soft liner to Heivilin for the first out of the inning.
Top Eighth - Alabama Batting:
- Kenleigh Cahalan draws a walk. On one with two outs now for Kali Heivilin.
- Kirsten White's bunt attempt is unsuccessful. Two down for Kenleigh Cahalan.
- Larrissa Preuitt's bunt attempt is unsuccessful. She's out at first.
Bottom Seventh - SLU Batting:
- Johnson flies out to center for the third out. We go to extras.
- Krolczyk hits a soft liner to Heivilin over at second for the second out.
- Detillier flies out to left for the first out.
Top Seventh - Alabama Batting:
- Esman strikes out swinging for the third out. We got to the bottom of the seventh.
- Dowling singles to left. Kinley Pate in to pinch run. Lauren Esman in to pinch hit for Emma Broadfoot.
- Duchscherer grounds out to second for the second out.
- Jenna Johnson flies out to center for the first out.
Bottom Sixth - SLU Batting:
- Beaver gets Magee to strikeout swinging for the third out. She's up to 10 on the day.
- Watson gets caught in a rundown at third, but Greely comes home to score. Watson gets to the bag at second safely. One of the more dumbfounding errors you will ever see an Alabama softball team make. Absolutely brutal moment for the Crimson Tide. Challenge is called, ruling is upheld. Lions tie it up. Alabama 1, SLU 1.
- Watson rips a single to left-center. Greely advances to third. Runners on the corners for Chloe Magee.
- Goodman called out for taking too much time to get into the batter's box. That'll be ruled a strikeout for Beaver. She's up to nine on the day.
- Kulivan fouls out to Giles for the first out of the inning. Runner on first with one out Cam Goodman.
- Greely singles up the middle for a hit.
Top Sixth - Alabama Batting:
- Giles strikes out looking for the third out of the inning.
- Heivilin reaches on a fielder's choice, Cahalan is out at second, but a bad throw to first puts Heivilin on second with two outs. Marlie Giles coming up.
- Kristen White grounds out to short for the first out of the inning.
Bottom Fifth - SLU Batting:
Watson strikes out swinging for the third out of the inning.
- Johnson strikes out swinging for the second out.
- Krolczyk flies out to center for the first out.
Top Fifth - Alabama Batting:
- Preuitt grounds out to short for the third out of the inning.
- Broadfoot strikes out swinging for the second out.
- Dowling hits a weak grounder to third for the first out of the inning.
Bottom Fourth - SLU Batting:
- Detiller hits a weak fly ball over to Heivilin at third for the final out.
- Magee hits a weak grounder to Beaver for the second out.
- Ka'Lyn Watson goes down looking for the first out of the inning. That's four strikeouts in a row now for Beaver. She's up to six on the day.
Top Fourth - Alabama Batting:
- Duchscherer grounds out to the pitcher for the third out of the inning.
- Jenna Johnson rips a single to center, but it's badly fumbled by Goodman in center. Giles comes all the way around to score. Crimson Tide takes the lead on the error. Alabama 1, SLU 0.
- Marlie Giles walks. One on with two outs for Jenna Johnson.
- Heivilin flies out to left for the second out.
- Kenleigh Cahalan hits a sharp liner to third for the first out.
Bottom Third - SLU Batting:
- Beaver strikes out the side as Goodman goes down looking. Three strikeouts in a row for Beaver, all on loaded 3-2 counts. Impressive.
- Kulivan goes down swinging for the second out of the inning.
- Great off speed pitch from Beaver gets Greely to strikeout swinging for the first out.
Top Third - Alabama Batting:
- Kristen White grounds out on a bunt attempt to third. Inning concludes.
- Larrissa Preuitt hits a sharp ground ball to third, but it's corralled. Two down now for Kristen White at the top of the lineup.
- Emma Broadfoot goes down swinging for the first out.
Bottom Second - SLU Batting:
- Watson grounds out to third for the third out of the inning.
- Broussard pinch runs for Johnson, and is immediately thrown out at third trying to steal by Marlie Giles. Wasn't a close play.
- Johnson doubles to left-center for the first hit of the game for the Lions.
- Krolczyk strikes out looking for the first out of the inning.
Top Second - Alabama Batting:
- Dowling hits a weak chopper to Blanchard in the circle for the third out.
- Duchscherer hits a weak flair over to second for out number two.
- Johnson's bunt is popped up behind the plate for the first out of the inning. One on with one out now for Abby Duchsherer.
- Marlie Giles drills a single into right. That ball was ripped. One on with nobody out for Jenna Johnson.
Bottom First - SLU Batting:
- Giles nabs a high popup behind home plate for the third out of the inning.
- Magee hits a weak ground ball over to Broadfoot at first base for the second out.
- Beaver strikes out Watson for the first out of the inning.
Top First - Alabama Batting:
- Heivilin flies out to right for the third out of the inning.
- Cahalan follows suit and grounds out to third for the second out.
- Kristen White's slap hit is a weak grounder to third for the first out of the game.
- First pitch from Blanchard is a strike and we're underway here at Rhoads Stadium.
Pregame:
- First pitch has been pushed back five minutes. Start time will now be 10:35 a.m. CT.
- Alabama players are currently hitting the field for warmups. A few are playing a game of hacky-sack.
- Starting Lineups:
Alabama
Southeastern Louisiana
Kristen White
Ka'Lyn Watson
Kenleigh Cahalan
Chloe Magee
Kali Heivilin
Maria Detillier
Marlie Giles
Bailey Krolczyk
Jenna Johnson
Lexi Johnson
Abby Duchscherer
Maddie Watson
Bailey Dowling
Audrey Greely
Emma Broadfoot
Colleen Kulivan
Larrissa Preuitt
Cam Goodman
P: Kayla Beaver
P: Cera Blanchard
- First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
How to Watch: NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional
Who: No. 14 Alabama (33-17), Clemson (34-17), Southeastern Louisiana (45-13) and USC Upstate (30-21)
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
When:
Friday, May 17
*Clemson vs. Southeastern Louisiana | 2 p.m. | ACC Network
*No. 14 Alabama vs. USC Upstate | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, May 18
*Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | 10:30 p.m.
*Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | 5:30 p.m.
*Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
*Game 6 | TBD
*Game 7 if necessary | TBD