Where Alabama Softball is Ranked After Week 12

How the college softball polls shake out heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Katie Windham

Alabama softball followed its season trend over the weekend with a series loss to Tennessee while avoiding a sweep. The Crimson Tide wraps up the regular season with a rivalry series this Thursday-Saturday at Auburn.

Despite the series loss, Alabama hovered in a simliar position in the polls, actually moving up one spot in the USA Softball rankings.

Here's where things stand in the national polls heading into the final weekend of the regular season:

USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 12

(Team, first-place votes, record, points)

1. Texas (25), 42-6, 625

2. Oklahoma, 45-4, 600

3. Tennessee, 37-9, 563

4. Oklahoma State, 42-8, 540

5. Duke, 44-6, 516

6. UCLA, 30-10, 493

7. Stanford, 39-11, 484

8. Texas A&M, 39-9, 420

9. Florida, 39-12, 398

10. Washington, 31-10, 377

11. Arkansas, 34-13, 375

12. Georgia, 37-13, 351

13. LSU, 36-13, 338

14. Florida State, 40-10, 312

15. Missouri, 37-13, 311

16. Alabama, 32-14, 222

17. Louisiana, 38-15, 196

18. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 186

19. Mississippi State, 30-16, 149

20. Arizona, 32-15-1, 146

21. Oregon, 27-16, 105

22. Clemson, 33-16, 104

23. Northwestern, 31-9, 56

24. Kentucky, 30-18, 46

25. Miami- OH, 40-7, 42

Others receiving votes: Boston U (36), Texas State (34), California (33), South Carolina (27), Baylor (19), Auburn (8), Eastern Kentucky (2), Virginia (1), Michigan (1)

NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 12

(Team, first-place votes, record, points)

1. Texas (30) 42-6 798

2. Oklahoma (2) 45-2 770

3. Tennessee 37-9 720

4. Oklahoma State 42-8 696

5. Duke 44-6 658

6. Stanford 39-11 621

7. UCLA 30-10 574

8. Texas A&M 39-9 546

9. Washington 31-10 545

10. LSU 36-13 535

11. Florida 39-12 452

12. Florida State 40-10 430

13. Missouri 37-13 424

14. Georgia 37-13 404

15. Arkansas 34-13

16. Virginia Tech 38-11-1 333

17. Alabama 32-14 244

18. Arizona 32-15-1 202

19. California 33-15 194

20. Mississippi State 30-16 167

21. Louisiana 38-14 147

22. Boston University 45-4-1 136

23. Clemson 33-16 111

24. Kentucky 30-18 90

25. Oregon 27-16 65

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)

