Where Alabama Softball is Ranked After Week 12
Alabama softball followed its season trend over the weekend with a series loss to Tennessee while avoiding a sweep. The Crimson Tide wraps up the regular season with a rivalry series this Thursday-Saturday at Auburn.
Despite the series loss, Alabama hovered in a simliar position in the polls, actually moving up one spot in the USA Softball rankings.
Here's where things stand in the national polls heading into the final weekend of the regular season:
USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 12
(Team, first-place votes, record, points)
1. Texas (25), 42-6, 625
2. Oklahoma, 45-4, 600
3. Tennessee, 37-9, 563
4. Oklahoma State, 42-8, 540
5. Duke, 44-6, 516
6. UCLA, 30-10, 493
7. Stanford, 39-11, 484
8. Texas A&M, 39-9, 420
9. Florida, 39-12, 398
10. Washington, 31-10, 377
11. Arkansas, 34-13, 375
12. Georgia, 37-13, 351
13. LSU, 36-13, 338
14. Florida State, 40-10, 312
15. Missouri, 37-13, 311
16. Alabama, 32-14, 222
17. Louisiana, 38-15, 196
18. Virginia Tech, 38-11-1, 186
19. Mississippi State, 30-16, 149
20. Arizona, 32-15-1, 146
21. Oregon, 27-16, 105
22. Clemson, 33-16, 104
23. Northwestern, 31-9, 56
24. Kentucky, 30-18, 46
25. Miami- OH, 40-7, 42
Others receiving votes: Boston U (36), Texas State (34), California (33), South Carolina (27), Baylor (19), Auburn (8), Eastern Kentucky (2), Virginia (1), Michigan (1)
NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 12
(Team, first-place votes, record, points)
1. Texas (30) 42-6 798
2. Oklahoma (2) 45-2 770
3. Tennessee 37-9 720
4. Oklahoma State 42-8 696
5. Duke 44-6 658
6. Stanford 39-11 621
7. UCLA 30-10 574
8. Texas A&M 39-9 546
9. Washington 31-10 545
10. LSU 36-13 535
11. Florida 39-12 452
12. Florida State 40-10 430
13. Missouri 37-13 424
14. Georgia 37-13 404
15. Arkansas 34-13
16. Virginia Tech 38-11-1 333
17. Alabama 32-14 244
18. Arizona 32-15-1 202
19. California 33-15 194
20. Mississippi State 30-16 167
21. Louisiana 38-14 147
22. Boston University 45-4-1 136
23. Clemson 33-16 111
24. Kentucky 30-18 90
25. Oregon 27-16 65
Others receiving votes: Northwestern (62), South Carolina (33), Miami (22), Texas State (16), Grand Canyon (6), Virginia (3), Baylor (2)