Arizona Wildcats Volleyball Looks To Continue a Historic Run

In the first round, the Wildcats defeated South Dakota State Jackrabbits in four sets (25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15), overcoming adversity and showcasing their offense, blocking, and defensive depth.

That victory set up a second-round clash against Stanford, the No. 2 overall seed, who handled their first-round opponent, Utah Valley, 3-1, playing at home at Maples Pavilion.

Arizona Wildcats huddled together before playing Alabama State on August 29. | Sarah Rosewater/Arizona Athletics

For Arizona, this is more than just another match. It’s a major test of their program’s resurgence under current coaching, a chance to prove they can continue to compete with elite-level powerhouses, and an opportunity to build momentum for the rest of the tournament.

For Stanford this is what they hope to be just the second step in a longer postseason run. They will be favored to win the match by most but tournament games are handled very differently than a regular season. This will truly be a David and Goliath type of matchup on paper.

What Stanford Brings

Dec 17, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Game action from the NCAA women's volleyball championship match between the Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinal at Nationwide Arena. Stanford won the match 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-Imagn Images | Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

Stanford enters the tournament as one of the national heavyweights. Their 2025 season earned them a high seed, a strong record, and home-court advantage. Stanford is 14-2 this season at home. Their seeding speaks for itself as they are ACC champions boasting a 28-4 overall record in the regular season.

At home in Maples Pavilion Stanford is particularly dangerous. Home-court, comfort with the environment, and experience under pressure give them a significant edge, especially in a playoff atmosphere. Historically, the Cardinals have dominated the NCAA volleyball landscape: the greatest number of NCAA titles, deepest tournament runs, and a consistent track record of postseason success.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball defensive specialist Haven Wray (8) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Against a team like Stanford, weaknesses are magnified. Mistimed blocks, inconsistent defense, or lapses in serve-receive/serve pressure can quickly result in a cascade of points for the Cardinal. Their attackers and setters are accustomed to high-level execution, and against a program with a long volleyball pedigree, half-measures rarely succeed.

Keys to Success

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball libero Giorgia Mandotti (15) celebrates at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

First, Arizona must stabilize their serve-receive. If the Wildcats can pass cleanly, run their offense, and avoid chaotic scrambling, they force Stanford into half-court offense higher-variance game than the fast sets and quick kills Stanford prefers. This helps decrease Stanford’s offensive efficiency.

Arizona needs to stay aggressive, and do what they can to disrupt Stanford’s rhythm. Forcing off-system passes can equalize talent gaps and create transition opportunities.

Blocking and defensive positioning will be paramount. Against Stanford’s physical and experienced attackers, poorly timed blocks or defensive miscues could lead to easy kills or exploitable seams. Arizona must contest smartly, avoid over-committing, and rely on strong team discipline.

Balanced Offense & Depth

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball defensive specialist Haven Wray (8) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In their first-round win, Arizona showed they can spread offense: multiple hitters contributed kills, and the offense didn’t rely on a single star. That balanced approach must continue, especially against Stanford’s defense. Mix up sets, use all options outside, middle, back-row attacks and avoid becoming predictable or one-dimensional.

Depth matters. Over five sets against a powerful team, fatigue and small errors catch up quickly. Arizona’s bench and role players must bring energy, keep passing and defense sharp, and relieve pressure on the starters. This was a major part of how they were able to defeat South Dakota State in round one.

Mental Toughness & Handling Pressure

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball outside hitter Jaelyn Hodge (11) slides for the ball at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This match will test Arizona’s mental strength. Going into Stanford’s home court, against a storied program, the Wildcats must stay composed. Avoid letting early momentum swings rattle them, keep communication tight, and maintain belief even if they drop a set or fall behind.

Despite all that, the odds remain stacked. Stanford’s talent, experience, home advantage, and track record make them heavy favorites. Mistakes from Arizona will get exposed quickly. Their margin for error is small and may likely become amplified.

