3 Wildcats Honored With Big 12 Volleyball Honors

The Big 12 announced its end-of-season volleyball awards and honors, and the Wildcats placed three players on the All-Conference squads: one on the First Team, two on the Second Team.

Jordan Wilson — First Team All-Big 12 (Senior, Outside Hitter)

Carlie Cisneros — Second Team All-Big 12 (Sophomore, Outside Hitter)

Avery Scoggins — Second Team All-Big 12 (Sophomore, Setter)

Avery Scoggins hits the ball towards Brenna Ginder in an exhibition game against Northern Colorado. | Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Athletics

These honors are more than individual awards. They are a testament to a strong Arizona team that is soon to make its first tournament appearance since 2018.

Jordan Wilson’s first-team selection comes after a season of dominant offense. She posted 458 total kills and averaged 4.58 kills per set, leading the Wildcats’ attacking output and making many key plays for them throughout the season.

Jordan Wilson gearing up to spike the ball | Madison Farwell, Arizona Athletics

Wilson was consistently a threat when she played as she reached double digit kills in 25 matches and put up 20 or more kills eight times. Over her career at Arizona she surpassed 1,500 career kills and she now ranks among the top 10 in program history for total kills per season and for matches with 10+ kills in a season.

More broadly, Wilson’s performance and experience as a senior give Arizona a reliable offensive anchor which was a critical factor for a team that was transitioning from a rebuilding phase into serious Big 12 and NCAA Tournament contention.

Jordan Wilson making an offensive play | Madison Farwell, Arizona Athletics

From an upperclassmen leader to the underclass players, the Wildcats had many players who shined this season and stepped up during their tournament push.

It’s always encouraging that two underclassmen, Carlie Cisneros and Avery Scoggins, earned all-conference honors. This could be a good sign for things to come as Wilson’s production may be missed next season but some upcoming talent may be able to build and fill the needs of the teeam moving forward.

Carlie Cisneros making a defensive play. | Sarah Rosewater/Arizona Athletics

Carlie Cisneros, a sophomore outside hitter, recorded 317 kills, averaged 3.05 kills per set, and contributed 269 digs and 27 aces. Her all-around game, not just attacking, but defense and serving aces, shows she can be a versatile and steady piece of the offense for years to come, as she was this year.

Avery Scoggins, also a sophomore, emerged as the team’s primary setter and a strong team leader. She tallied 1,097 assists over the season, averaging 10.55 assists per set, which ranked her second in the Big 12 overall. She also led the Wildcats in double-doubles with 13. Scoggins added defensive value, too, with digs contributing to Arizona’s back-court stability.

Arizona Wildcats huddled together before playing Alabama State on August 29. | Sarah Rosewater/Arizona Athletics

Having both the young players in Cisnero and Scoggins recognized shows that Arizona isn’t just building around one star, they're cultivating a multi-dimensional core that can grow together. The depth of the team showed this year in their resilience and granted them a successful year overall.

The trio represents different aspects of volleyball: strong offense (Wilson and Cisneros) and effective setting/defense (Scoggins). That balance is essential as they face increasingly tough Big 12 competition and postseason play. To have all conference athletes can be a huge stepping stone for a program.

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.