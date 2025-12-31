2027 Arizona Quarterback Target Details His Recruitment

While much of the college football world is focused on the upcoming January transfer portal window and the chaos that comes with it, coaching staffs across the country have been using the past few weeks to pursue prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have already begun making progress with several talented 2027 prospects, including a three-star quarterback who recently spoke with Arizona on SI about his recruitiment.

Three-Star Arizona QB Target Speaks on His Recruitment

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona has been targeting Ryan Rakowski, a three-star quarterback from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in January and have pursued him since.

Although Rakowski is only a junior at Palos Verdes, he's already established himself as one of the top signal-callers in the country. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 552 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 34 quarterback, and the No. 57 player from California.

While Rakowski has drawn interest from numerous Power Four programs, with offers from SMU, Ole Miss, Utah, and others, he recently told Arizona on SI that the Wildcats are near the top of his list.

"They’re [Arizona] definitely among the top schools in my recruitment," Rakowski told Arizona on SI.

When asked what he likes most about the program, Rakowski said he is a big fan of the Wildcats' coaching staff. He specifically highlighted offensive coordinator Seth Doege and Brennan as key reasons for his interest in Arizona and also noted that the offensive scheme fits his play style well.

I really like the coaching staff," Rakowski said. "Coach Doege has been to my school multiple times, as well as Coach Brennan. I also feel like their offensive system fits my play style super well."

With the 2025 season coming to a close, Rakowski's recruitment will likely heat up in the coming months. However, the young quarterback made it clear that he doesn't have a timeframe for his commitment yet and will make a decision whenever the time feels right.

"Not really," Rakowski said about having a timeline for his decision. "Just whenever I feel like I’m ready to make a commitment to a school."



Rakowski also told Arizona on SI that he doesn't have any visits scheduled yet for the spring and summer, but he said a trip to Tucson is definitely on his list.

It will be interesting to see how Arizona's pursuit of Rakowski progresses in the coming months, as more programs are likely to get involved in his recruitment. Still, it appears the Wildcats have emerged as a serious contender to land the three-star quarterback.

