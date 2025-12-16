Arizona Trending For Three-Star 2027 Quarterback

While Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are still focused on finishing up the 2026 recruiting cycle and the upcoming transfer portal window, the Wildcats are also making significant progress with several 2027 recruits.

One of these recruits is a three-star quarterback, and one national recruiting expert believes Arizona has positioned itself as a serious contender to land him.

Arizona Making Progress With 2027 Three-Star Quarterback

Throughout his recruitment process, Arizona has been targeting Ryan Rakowski, a three-star quarterback from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in January and have been actively pursuing him since then.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Although Rakowski has garnered interest from top programs like SMU and Ole Miss, Adam Gorney, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals, believes that Arizona and Utah have emerged as the leaders in the three-star quarterback's recruitment.

"Arizona and Utah remain the two frontrunners for the Palos Verdes, Calif., three-star quarterback as Rakowski loves how both programs run their offense through the quarterbacks," Gorney wrote in a recent article for Rivals.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Gorney believes Utah is a strong contender for the 5’11” quarterback, the analyst explained that Arizona has taken the lead over the Utes due to Rakowski’s relationship with offensive coordinator Seth Doege and Noah Fifita's success as an undersized quarterback for the Wildcats in 2025.

"The Utes have been involved for a long time but Rakowski’s relationship with Arizona offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Seth Doege with the Wildcats could be a massive help in landing the talented but undersized quarterback from Palos Verdes," Gorney wrote. "Noah Fifita’s success in Tucson could play a big role as well."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates with offensive coordinator Seth Doege after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rakowski hasn't set a commitment date yet and will probably schedule official visits (OVs) with some of his top options this spring and summer. If Brennan and Arizona can get him on campus in Tucson for an OV, the Wildcats should be in a good position to secure his commitment.

The three-star quarterback would be a fantastic addition to Arizona's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 551 overall player in the country, the No. 35 quarterback, and the No. 58 prospect from California.

While other programs still have plenty of time to improve their standing with Rakowski, it's clear that he's very interested in Arizona. If the Wildcats continue to make progress with him over the next few months, there's a strong chance they will ultimately win his recruitment.

