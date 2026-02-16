Arizona Loses Out on 2027 Quarterback Target

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have been doing a fantastic job on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks, with the Wildcats emerging as contenders for some of the nation's top prospects.

However, on Saturday, the Wildcats received some bad news about one of their top targets in the 2027 class when a three-star quarterback, who had previously named Arizona a finalist in his recruitment, announced his commitment to TCU.

Arizona Quarterback Target Commits to TCU

On Feb. 14, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Brice McCurdy, a three-star quarterback from Robinson High School in Waco, Texas, had committed to TCU.

“Finally home, GO FROGS 🐸”https://t.co/mST6MLskWg pic.twitter.com/JIax28MYDF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2026

Arizona entered McCurdy’s recruitment relatively late, extending him an offer only last month. However, the Wildcats quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment, and he named them one of his final six schools on Feb. 3, alongside TCU, Baylor, Duke, UCF, and Cincinnati.

Although Arizona made a late push for McCurdy, it was always going to be a challenge for the Wildcats to pull him out of his home state of Texas, and he ultimately decided to continue his football career with the Horned Frogs.

Jan 8, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A TCU Horned Frogs helmet at the 2023 CFP National Championship head coaches press conference at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Losing out on McCurdy is a significant blow for Arizona, as he would’ve been an excellent addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 594 overall player nationally, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 81 prospect in Texas.

While Brennan and his staff may have lost the battle for one of their top quarterback targets in the 2027 cycle, the good news for Arizona fans is that the Wildcats are in contention for several other talented signal-callers.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Where Can Arizona Turn After Losing Out on McCurdy?

With McCurdy’s commitment to TCU, Arizona will now have to pivot to another of its top quarterback targets in the 2027 class.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of those options is Ryan Rakowski, a three-star prospect from Palos Verdes High School in Palos Verdes Peninsula, California, who recently told Arizona on SI that the Wildcats are one of the top schools in his recruitment.

Another of Arizona’s top 2027 quarterback targets is Caden Jones, a four-star prospect from Crean Lutheran High School in Santa Margarita, California. The Wildcats have pursued him for several months, and last month, offensive coordinator Seth Doege traveled to California for a home visit with the young signal-caller.

Brennan and his staff are aiming to bring in at least one talented quarterback in the 2027 cycle. Although the Wildcats missed out on McCurdy, they’re still in the mix for several players at the position.

