An Arizona Volleyball Standout Was Recognized For AVCA Honors

Arizona volleyball standout Jordan Wilson added another major achievement to her career by earning AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-Pacific Region First Team honors, marking one of the most significant recognitions of her time as a Wildcat. The award, announced on December 9, 2025, represents her second career All-Region selection and her first appearance on the prestigious First Team.

The honor places Wilson among the elite outside hitters in the Pacific Region and reaffirms her status as one of the conference’s most dangerous all-around players. For Arizona, it signals that the program continues to produce top-tier talent as it reestablishes itself on the national stage, while for Wilson, the honor reflects her growth, consistency, and influence during the season.

Wilson’s 2025 campaign was one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent program history. She finished the year with 499 kills, leading the Wildcats and placing her among the top hitters in the Big 12.

Her kills-per-set average of 4.62 placed her in Arizona’s single-season Top 10, both in total kills and in per-set production. She concluded the season ranked fourth in the Big 12 in kills per set and total points, finishing with 550.5 points overall.

Her consistency throughout the season was a major factor in her recognition. Wilson recorded double-figure kills in 25 matches this year and delivered eight matches with 20 or more kills. Her ability to produce not just in high-scoring matches but also in tense, competitive sets helped Arizona stay steady in Big 12 play.

Her 2025 season comes on the heels of a 2024 breakout year in which she produced strong numbers that put her in an important role heading into this season. That performance showed the kind of ceiling she possessed, and her 2025 season proved she could reach that level consistently, and she did just that and then some.

Wilson’s success means far more to Arizona than just personal accolades. As a senior leader, she provided the Wildcats with a reliable scoring presence and a competitive edge in matches that often came down to execution and toughness. Her leadership helped propel the Wildcats to the teams first tournament appearance in seven years.

Ultimately, Jordan Wilson’s AVCA All-Region honor is both a reflection of her standout individual performance and a symbol of Arizona volleyball’s upward trajectory. Wilson has cemented her place as one of the most impactful Wildcats in recent memory, and her success provides context to her award as well as the Wildcats' impressive season as a whole.

